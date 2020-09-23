BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has confirmed Queensland has no new COVID-19 cases overnight, following the announcement the state would open its border to 152,000 people in five NSW shires.

It means there are just five active cases in the state, with just 1153 known cases occurring since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Mr Miles said Queensland could be on track to have zero number of cases all the way through to October.

"Let's keep it up, let's keep going. Let's make sure that it's our economy that rebounds not this virus," he said.

Mr Miles said it was "no secret" the Prime Minister did not support Queensland's strict border protection measures and said the withdrawal of the Australian Defence Force from manning the borders was "disappointing and will make the job of police harder".

He said the defence force "should not be used as a bargaining chip" in the Federal Government's "continued attack" on Queensland's border laws.

"Our policy has worked and they should back off," he said.

Asked about reopening of the Queensland to NSW, he repeated that a decision would be made at the end of the month.

"We'll continue to monitor NSW and Victoria," he said. "We'll ease those restrictions as we can safely do so."

Mr Miles said the decision on borders was up to the Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young under the law.

It comes as octogenarian Richard Misior, a passenger on the Ruby Princess who developed COVID-19, moved to a rehabilitation ward at the Gold Coast University Hospital today.

He's Queensland's oldest survivor with COVID-19.

The Premier on Wednesday announced Queensland would throw open its borders to five New South Wales Shires from next week.

She said the shires of Byron, Ballina, the City of Lismore, Richmond Valley, which includes Casino and Evans Head, and Glen Innes would be added to the border zone from 1am on October 1.

Originally published as Deputy Premier to deliver latest virus case update