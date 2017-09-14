Deputy Premier drops into town, spends $6.08 million

A SURPRISE splurge of $6.08 million on projects including the One Mile Ovals and Goomeri Library has been the lasting impact of Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's low- key visit to Gympie on Tuesday.

Ten projects will be helped by the funding, which has come from the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

The brief visit comes amid some criticism over the cabinet leaving Gympie out of the Wide Bay tour itinerary, but Ms Trad said it was not about where they go but rather what they do.

"Fundamentally, it's not just about the visits, it's about where we put our money,” she said.

TOWARDS THE FUTURE: Albert Park is one of the big winners in the State Government's $6.08 million funding announcement, and (inset) Peter Blashki, Mayor Mick Curran and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad visit the Mary Valley Rattler workshop. Renee Albrecht

Where they are putting the money is into a number of Gympie Regional Council projects.

These include an upgrade to the Kybong airport, infrastructure upgrades at Kimbombi Falls, and streetscaping from the Five Ways to Mellor St, along with the Albert Park master plan and improvements to the Goomeri Library.

"I really wanted to make sure I came to Gympie during this visit... we expect to come back a lot more,” she said.

She was pleased to assist with the projects, which were "making an enormous difference to the local community, increasing the funding and giving regional councils another boost.”

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran welcomed the funding injection for these projects.

"All of these projects are increasing the liveability for the residents of our region,” he said.

The funding is part of a wider $30.5 million investment in the Wide Bay.

Planes, trains and automobiles get help

A PLEADED-FOR parallel taxiway at the Kybong airport, an upgrade of a Rainbow Beach viewing platform and sealing of Tagigan Rd are among projects to be helped by State Government funding.

More than $6 million has been allocated for projects across the Gympie region through the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

Often asked for by pilots, the parallel taxiway and additional glider strip at the Kybong airport will address concerns raised by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority and separate powered and non-powered aircraft.

Offices and other facilities will also be installed.

Peter Blashki, Mayor Mick Curran and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad visit the Rattler workshop. Tom Daunt

Goomeri Library will be upgraded inside and out to improve access and visibility.

At One Mile Ovals, a cricket pitch and other facilities will be built, allowing more specific sporting events.

At Rainbow Beach, the viewing platform at the end of Phil Rogers Park will be improved to allow its use for functions.

Hand rails and stairs are among upgrades to Kimbombi Falls, to provide a better and safer tourist experience.

At Imbil, a skate park for the town's youth and a 5km Rail Trail are planned, with the trail work to also benefit the Our Towns work in the Mary Valley.

Stage 2 of the River to Rail Trail will also be delivered through the funding, running from Stage 1 at the Mary River, through Deep Creek, to the One Mile Ovals and then to the Rattler heritage railway station on Tozer St.

Better footpaths, more trees and easier traffic access between railway station and the CBD are at the centre of work which will be done from the Five Ways roundabout and along Mellor St.

Another heritage region marked for work is at the Scottish Mine site.

What they get