BYPASS: Keith Pitt, Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Shelley Strachan and Llew O'Brien celebrate the announcement of $800 million funding for Section D.
Politics

Deputy PM praises The Gympie Times' safety push

scott kovacevic
by
14th May 2018 12:01 AM
THE Gympie Times push for fast-tracked Section D funding has left a mark at the Federal level, with the paper praised in the midst of a fiery question time.

Asked by Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien for an update on infrastructure in the electorate on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack took the time to commend editor Shelley Strachan and the paper for its efforts.

"She very well put it on the front page of her newspaper, under the bold headline 'We did it',” Mr McCormack said.

'We did it,' she said, 'in conjunction with the member for Wide Bay'.

"This followed on from another very graphic front page entitled 'Stop the carnage'.”

Mr McCormack said it was a clear sign of how important delivering the Gympie bypass was to the region, not only in terms of jobs but also in the lives it would save.

"I know how much this means not only to the member for Wide Bay but, more importantly, to the people he represents, and that's what politics is all about,” he said.

"It's not just about the government or this parliament; it's about the people we serve.

"The sooner some members remember that the better off we'll all be.”

The Deputy PM's comments were not without controversy, however.

McEwen MP Rob Mitchell was evicted from the room for an hour after he interrupted Mr McCormack.

"I can hear them yell out, and I don't know why, because this is about saving people's lives,” Mr McCormack said after Mr Mitchell called out.

"That's what I'm talking about and I don't know why you're yelling.”

The Deputy PM was not the Member to attract comment, though.

MP Peter Dutton accused Cowan MP Dr Anne Aly of making an "unparliamentary remark” about Mr O'Brien's police record.

Questioned by the Speaker, who said he "did not hear anything”, Dr Aly denied making any such remarks.

bruce highway federal government llew o'brien michael mccormack wide bay
Gympie Times

    14th May 2018 12:01 AM
