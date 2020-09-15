Dept unaware if man still has horses after Charlton case

There were eight emaciated horses and 13 dead horses found at the Charlton property.

THE Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fishiers does not know if a man charged over the death of 13 horses at Charlton, has other horses in his possession currently.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner made the claim yesterday in a response to a Question on Notice from Condamine MP Pat Weir.

In January, a number of horses were found deceased on a Charlton property.

In the QoN, Mr Weir asked for an update on the condition and the location of the surviving horses, whether any charges had been laid against the man involved in the incident and whether he had horses in his possession currently.

"To clarify the facts in this case: in early January, Biosecurity Queensland received a report that several horses were running in a bare droughted paddock near Charlton," Mr Furner wrote.

"On investigation it was determined that on the property were eight alive and 13 deceased horses.

"That is not 32 dead and eight severely neglected horses as per the question."

Mr Furner said his department had conducted a complete and thorough investigation into the incident and has been transparent and acted in accordance with accepted protocols during this investigation.

"The surviving eight horses were moved to two properties at Minden and Central Queensland," Mr Furner said.

"All horses were in good condition and had gained weight when last inspected by Biosecurity Queensland in March and February respectively.

"The individual has been issued with a complaint which contains charges under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001.

"The department is not aware whether the individual has horses in his possession currently."

The incident first came to light after a neighbour reported the incident to the RSPCA, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, and the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission in January, after seeing a number of horses in poor condition.

Members of the QRIC visited the property and found seven were ex-racehorses.

Biosecurity Queensland began their investigation shortly after, having found dead and emaciated horses on the property.

Late last month, Biosecurity Queensland confirmed a man been charged with offences under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001.

He is due to face the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on September 21.