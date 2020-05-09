Departing CEO says no regrets, no staff purge

Bernard Smith says he would not use the word ‘regret’ when it comes to some of the controversies of his nine year run as the council’s CEO.

A NINE-year career in any job is likely to generate a list of achievements and regrets.

But outgoing Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith is hesitant to define missteps with the “r” word.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing,” Mr Smith says.

“That’s probably a more apt response.”

Mr Smith, who resigned from the role last week, has been a controversial figure in the region for almost a decade.

And although some things could have gone smoother, “you’ve got to think, at that point in time … did it appear to be the right decision at the time?”

Take the Rattler.

The heritage train became a lightning-rod following several multimillion-dollar blowouts and extensive delays.

Mr Smith says it was a “challenging” project, but its historical connection to the region was a key part of why the council began looking at resurrecting it in 2013.

“I’m not sure I’d call that a regret. To be honest there’s not too many other things where I’ll think ‘s---, we stuffed that up’. Paul Keating once said the great projects are never easy.”

The $17.5 million train is not the first budget-busting project Mr Smith has involvement with.

When he was hired by then mayor Ron Dyne in 2011, questions were already circling over the carnage of the Port Macquarie Glasshouse project, which reports say blew out from $6.7 million to more than $40 million.

The Glasshouse project when it was under construction.

The council was sacked by the NSW government, and Mr Smith resigned as general manager two months later. But he says a comparison between the two projects is not fair.

“They’re totally different issues,” he says.

“Apparently, the (Port) council of the day back in the 90s started to talk about something different for $7 million. That figure was quite successfully weaponised.

“There’s a great political backstory there – and that’s what it came down to – around Eddie Obeid and whose faction the local government minister was in.”

But similarities exist.

“Misinformation has plagued both as well,” he says.

A big part of this was driven by a “challenging” social media climate fuelled by corruption scandals in other councils.

Mr Smith says social media, and the misinformation it can spread, proved to be the biggest challenge in his term.

“We certainly had nothing to fear here in terms of (corruption) … the bigger challenge for us was the social media and the ability for issues to get traction,” he says.

These included an ongoing rumour he does not live locally (he’s been a Southside resident for nine years) and that he was sacked from the Port Macquarie job.

“It’s the old story: we can do 99 things right, but the one thing wrong gets the traction.”

When it comes to his success, Mr Smith points to two things, starting with the council’s reputation.

“We were probably stuck in the 80s or 90s as an organisation, and we had a bit of a reputation in the industry for that.

“I had one CEO sidle up to me once and say ‘why’d you go to Gympie’?”

The other success is “the buzzword”: liveability.

“We were roads, rates and rubbish. And while roads, rates and rubbish are really important, no-one moves to a region because of the quality of the kerb and channel.”

Gympie city.

Improvements to satellite townships through the Our Town projects and the aquatic centre are prime examples.

“(Residents) want to think ‘I live in Gympie, it’s got this and this and this’ … I always remember opening the aquatic centre and a little kid at the front gate saying ‘gee, this is a bit flash for Gympie’.

“We probably could have built it for less, but would the community have thanked us? No.

“When you drive into a city or town what’s the first thing that hits you?

“It’s what you see.”

This turns to another controversy: spending.

“In terms of reserves there’s no right or wrong answer … that one’s ideological,” says Mr Smith.

“Our borrowings are very low compared to other councils … I think in hindsight we should have borrowed a bit more for the aquatic centre. We paid cash for the aquatic centre which was almost unheard of.”

The Gympie aquatic centre.

The co-called “staff purge” is another part of his complex legacy.

He denies the claim.

“I always remember some years ago … I made a pretty serious decision about a staff member, and someone said to me ‘once upon a time that would have been swept under the carpet’.

“That really highlighted what we were doing … I think it was a really positive comment around where the culture was heading – if there are issues you need to address them.”

And what of the departure of Bob Fredman in 2016?

“Bob resigned,” he said.

“He declared a conflict of interest last week because he was a staff member; if Bob had been sacked the conflict would have been a lot more serious than that.”

So what’s next?

Mr Smith has eyes on working in a similar role, preferably in southeast Queensland.

But the council he left, and the challenges it faces, is still on his mind.

Bernard Smith.

One challenge is securing the future of the region’s water and sewerage, which is at the mercy of outside forces.

“The Government could (if it wants) legislate tomorrow that we’ve lost it,” he says.

He also cautions the new council against being insular, saying it needed to find the balance between delivering what the community wants and the realities of the industry the public may be unaware of.

“They’ve got to get out and inform themselves about what other councils are doing,” he says.

“You can’t just stay at home and make decisions about a $100 million organisation, about 50,000 people, without understanding what’s possible.”

And then there is the process of finding his replacement.

“They obviously want to go in a different direction, and as the elected body that’s their right … They just need to ensure they get the right person and not rush it.”