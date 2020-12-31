Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A dentist who made outrageous fake claims for more than 1000 unusual procedures cannot try to return to practise for years.
A dentist who made outrageous fake claims for more than 1000 unusual procedures cannot try to return to practise for years.
Crime

Dentist banned over $169k health insurance scam

by Kay Dibben
31st Dec 2020 1:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former dentist who served a jail term for defrauding a health insurer, raking in more than $169,000 by faking claims, has been barred from re-registering for five years.

Priya Bishop, who had her own provincial Queensland dental practice, made 1915 claims to a health insurer for dental services she had not provided, a tribunal heard.

Her outlandish claims were for 1915 procedures that were all supposed to have been for one patient - the mother of a co-offender, her practice manager and one-time de facto.

They included claims for more than 1000 "five surface" fillings, an uncommon form of filling which involves virtually reconstructing the whole tooth.

Bishop was charged with fraud and attempted fraud, jointly with her co-offender and each blamed the other for the frauds, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard.

In 2016 she was sentenced to six years in jail, with parole eligibility after two and a half years and was released on parole in June, last year.

She was unsuccessful in an appeal and she surrendered her registration in 2017.

Last year the Dental Board of Australia brought disciplinary proceedings against Bishop.

Bishop had kept false or inaccurate medical records, noting procedures and tests that were not done and obtaining and signing consent forms for procedures or tests which had not occurred.

When she made more claims, which were not paid, she contacted the insurer, pretending to be a patient inquiring about what was happening.

The tribunal heard Bishop now works casually as a dental receptionist at a friend's practice and is trying to sell her former dental premises.

She has not repaid any money to the health insurer.

On December 7, Bishop was reprimanded by the tribunal for professional misconduct and disqualified from applying for registration as a health professional for five years.

Originally published as Dentist banned over $169k health insurance scam

court crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car crashes into concrete barrier on highway north of Gympie

        Premium Content Car crashes into concrete barrier on highway north of Gympie

        News Emergency crews called to the third crash along the stretch in less than 48 hours

        Two injured in rollover at Cooloola Coast

        Premium Content Two injured in rollover at Cooloola Coast

        News Two patients have been taken to Gympie Hospital after their car rolled on a...

        Gympie business shelves plans to triple quarry output

        Premium Content Gympie business shelves plans to triple quarry output

        News Pitch to land work on $1bn Gympie Bypass hits a snag

        NEW YEAR’S EVE: 12 ways to farewell 2020 in Gympie region

        Premium Content NEW YEAR’S EVE: 12 ways to farewell 2020 in Gympie region

        News With the new year just around the corner, find out where you can celebrate the end...