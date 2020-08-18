DENIED BAIL: Behind bars after fresh allegations of violence

BAIL DENIED: Joshua Dean Fuller was refused bail after he allegedly wounded a cab driver in May. Photo: Social Media

A MAN will remain behind bars after allegedly wounding a taxi driver in May.

Joshua Dean Fuller, 20, made an application for bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday but was refused after being found an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

Fuller appeared in court via videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House and is facing nine charges including unlawfully wounding another and robbery.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution.

It is alleged that in May Fuller wounded a taxi driver.

The court heard Fuller allegedly told the driver he was going to stab him.

The driver allegedly saw a flash of silver when Fuller came towards him and he sustained an injury to his finger.

He is also facing allegations of robbery and wounding from the weekend.

Fuller's lawyer Travis George told the court his client only had a one page adult criminal history.

Mr George said there were aspects of the facts Fuller denied.

He said his client had spent time in the Northern Territory as his mother lived there.

Mr George said Fuller was willing to comply with a number of conditions including reporting to police and abiding by a curfew.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said the fresh allegations against Fuller were very similar to those from May.

Sgt Burgess told the court Fuller came to police attention for an alleged robbery and wounding, not because he handed himself in.

"If found guilty of these offences, the time in custody will be significant," he said.

"Mr Fuller is somebody who has placed other people at risk … there's twice allegations of wounding, now there's one of robbery.

"He is a risk to the community … he's a risk of reoffending … he is somebody who should remain in custody until these matters are finalised."

Acting Magistrate John Milburn took into account the submissions from both the prosecution and Mr George.

He also took into account the alleged offences happened while Fuller was on bail.

Mr Milburn found Fuller was an unacceptable risk of reoffending and bail was refused.

The matters were adjourned to be heard again on October 15.