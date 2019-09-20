Demi’s regret over threesomes with Ashton

Demi Moore has revealed in a new memoir that she and ex-husband Ashton Kutcher had two threesomes during their marriage - and he then used the encounters to justify cheating on her, according to a report.

Moore said she only wanted to please Kutcher by engaging in three-way sex, but she now believes that doing so was a "mistake," her book Inside Out reads, according to a leak obtained by RadarOnline.

"I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be," she writes.

Moore also writes that in 2010 she saw media reports claiming Kutcher, 41, met 21-year-old Brittney Jones while bowling with Moore's daughter Rumer Willis, whom she had with Bruce Willis.

She claims Kutcher cheated on her with Jones in his marital home while she was out of town filming a movie.

When she confronted him, he brought up their threesomes as a defence.

"Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he'd done," she writes, adding it was to "deflect blame".

Moore also accused the That '70s Show actor, to whom she was married from 2005 to 2013, of cheating on her again before their separation in 2011 while he was at his former co-star Danny Masterson's bachelor party.

Kutcher, who is now married to actor Mila Kunis, reportedly slept with 22-year-old Sara Leal, who gave her story about their affair to UsWeekly.

According to Radar, Moore learned about the alleged cheating from a Google alert.

"I felt sick to my stomach," she writes.

Earlier this month, the New York Times released quotes from the forthcoming book in which Moore, 56, detailed suffering a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy in the early 2000s. Moore "started drinking again and blamed herself for the loss", though she and Kutcher tried to conceive again through IVF.

Reps for Moore and HarperCollins, the tome's publisher, did not immediately return Page Six's requests for comment. A rep for Kutcher also did not respond.

Inside Out is set to be released on September 24.

Moore made headlines last week for posing nude on the cover of the October issue of Harper's Bazaar in the US.

She addressed handling her marriage breakdown privately despite it being splashed across tabloids around the world.

"I have zero interest in being a victim," she told the magazine.

"Everything that occurs in our individual lives informs us. Shifting, moulding, presenting the opportunities for the exact purpose to get us where we are in the present time. Whatever that may be.

"All the projecting of who they think I am (were) the very things that were pushing me out of two elements: my comfort zone, and my control. (They were) trying to get me to let go and really be who I am. And I don't think that I knew how to do that."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission