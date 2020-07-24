Demi Lovato engaged after five months

Demi Lovato is engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich after five months of dating.

The 27-year-old singer announced the exciting news on Thursday in a series of sweet snaps of the couple kissing on a beach in Malibu at sunset.

Demi wrote: "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent.

"To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner."

Former Disney star Demi went on: "I knew I loved you the moment I met you... You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.

"I'm honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you.

"I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"

Demi, who has been open about her struggles with drug addiction, eating disorders and mental health in the past, then thanked her fans in the comments section, posting: "To all of my friends and fans commenting - I F***ING LOVE YOU - THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING MY HAPPINESS."

Former The Young and The Restless star Max, 29, also shared the adorable photo shoot on Instagram and declared that he will "forever cherish" Demi's "pure, beautiful, infinite soul".

The Emmy-nominated actor wrote: "Ahhhh You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life.

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some.

"I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife."

He went on: "Here's to forever baby ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I'm so excited."

Demi and Max were spotted celebrating their engagement at Nobu restaurant in Malibu wearing the same outfits as their photos shortly before their announcement.

The couple became Instagram official back in March when Demi accidentally crashed Max's Instagram Live session.

The Disney Channel alum walked up to her man to drape a blanket around his shoulders and did not pick up that he was live streaming to his one million followers.

"I'm on live! I'm on live," the soap star mouthed before Demi realised what had happened and walked out of frame, laughing.

Sources claimed they began dating several weeks before and have been isolating at Demi's mansion in lockdown, during which they've been sharing several steamy selfies together on social media.

Demi began dating Max just three months after she ended her relationship with model Austin Wilson, who she was first linked to in November.

The Camp Rock star has had several high profile romances. At the start of her career she went out with Joe Jonas in 2010 followed by fellow Disney star Cody Linley.

Her longest relationship was with That 70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama - who she dated from 2010 until 2016 - and she previously credited the actor with supporting her during her addiction struggle.

Demi went to rehab aged 18, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treated for a nervous breakdown, bulimia, self-harm, and struggles with alcohol and cocaine.

After rehab, she moved into a sober-living facility in Los Angeles for over a year, and stayed clean until her 2018 relapse and alleged opioid overdose.

In January this year, the star performed on stage at the Grammy Awards for the first time since the incident.



Before her appearance, presenter Greta Gerwig revealed Lovato wrote the song, Anyone, "four days before an incident that nearly took her life".

Days before her performance, Lovato revealed to radio host Zane Lowe on Beats 1 show that she wrote the song just a few days before she was rushed to hospital in July 2018 after a reported heroin overdose.

"This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened," she told Lowe. "So I recorded the vocals for it four days before … The lyrics took on a totally different meaning."

She went on to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl in February, and recently starred in Netflix comedy Eurovision, directed by David Dobkin and starring industry veterans Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

