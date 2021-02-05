Demerit points land mum in hot water after picking kids up

Danni-Elle Curran has extended her disqualification after she picked up her kids and failed to appear in court. Picture: Facebook

After making the decision to pick her kids up from school, a Gympie stay-at-home mother is facing six months without her licence.

Danni-Elle Rae Curran, 30, said there was no one else to collect the kids and it was raining so she decided to get behind the wheel on August 27.

Police were patrolling at 3:30pm when they observed Curran’s Holden Captiva and pulled her over for questioning. She said she was unaware of the suspension but had racked up 12 demerit points.

Magistrate Callaghan told the court Curran had also previously been caught driving twice as a learner without the direction of someone else.

Following the suspended drive, Curran failed to appear in court on December 17 and January 21, while also failing to provide identification on January 24.

She pleaded guilty to all four charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said his client had four children aged one to 14 and managed a retail store for four years before becoming a stay-at-home mother.

Mr Callaghan warned Curran that if she drove again in the next six months, she would lose her licence for two years.

“Police have got pretty good on-board systems now where they can identify cars and when you are caught you will be charged with driving while disqualified by a court order,” Mr Callaghan said.

“It's now getting serious, don't think you can just drive because its raining and the kids are going to get wet, you can't do it.”

Curran was fined $800 in total and banned from driving for six months. Convictions were recorded.

