Deluge triggers ‘life-threatening’ flood warnings

After more than 200m of rain fell on Tuesday, there is no reprieve with more flood alerts activated.

North Queensland continues to cop a beating from ex-tropical cyclone Imogen as forecasters warn there is still a risk of "life-threatening flash flooding" on Wednesday.

The weather system, which was downgraded to a tropical low on Monday after it crossed the Queensland coast in the Gulf of Carpentaria, brought more than 260mm of rain to the north coast on Tuesday.

At least 14 flood alerts are active as of Wednesday morning, including a major warning for the Herbert River after a major catchment received more than 400mm in the last seven days.

At least 14 flood alerts have been issued in Queensland, including waterways near Townsville, where Rollingstone Creek was over the Bruce Highway on Tuesday. Picture: Evan Morgan

Near Tully, Clump Point has received 264mm since 9am on Tuesday, while Halifax, near Ingham, measured 204mm.

Further south, Strathbogie on the Central Coast received 188mm, including 117mm in the six hours before 4am on Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said parts of Queensland should expect more significant rainfall on Wednesday as another severe weather warning was activated.

"At 6am the trough was sitting just offshore, so there isn't a great deal of rainfall along the coastline this morning, but as soon as that trough comes closer to the coast the rain will pick up," Ms Pattie said.

"Heavy rainfall is expected with six-hourly rainfall totals between 150mm to 200mm between Innisfail and Ayr, and 100 to 150mm south of Ayr.

"We do have some storm activity forecast … so for those six-hourly totals there is a risk of isolated falls in excess of 200mm."

Right in the firing line is Townsville, with Deputy Mayor Mark Molachino telling the Today show on Wednesday morning that residents were on alert.

"We're just telling people to make sure that their yards are prepared. Don't drive … and if you need help get in touch with council or give the SES a call," he said.

"Luckily, last night we didn't gave the heavy falls that were predicted, so that allowed a lot of run-off to happen … (Whether we flood) depends on the tides as well."

Ms Pattie said rain was likely to continue into the night before the system eases on Thursday.

"Once the rain has eased, so by Thursday morning we will potentially still see the lingering flood effects," she said.

"It will take a while for those waters to recede."

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall was activated on Wednesday morning for people in parts of Herbert and Lower Burdekin and Central Coast and Whitsundays forecast districts. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Further south, there's a chance of showers and storms in the southeast corner.

Ms Pattie said isolated storm activity late on Tuesday dumped 53mm near Charleville, 68mm near Crows Nest and 61mm at Ward Road on the NSW border.

"The trough system over the interior will move further west today but will still stay west of the Brisbane CBD and the southeast coast," Ms Pattie said.

"Most of the rain will remain inland over parts of the Downs, Maranoa/ Warrego and Carnarvon."

Flood watches/ warnings:

Major flood warning for the Herbert River

Major flood warning for the Upper Burdekin River

Moderate flood warning for the Murray River and minor flood warning for the Tully River

Moderate flood warning for the Norman River and flood warning for the Gilbert River

Moderate flood warning for the Paroo River (Queensland)

Minor flood warning for the Bohle River, and flood warning for the Black River and Bluewater Creek

Minor flood warning for the Bulloo River

Minor flood warning for the Georgina River

Minor flood warning for the Lower Flinders River

Minor flood warning for the Thomson River

Flood warning for the Diamantina River

Final flood warning for the Mulgrave and Russell Rivers

Flood watch for the North Tropical Coast between Daintree and Ayr

Initial minor flood warning for the Don River

