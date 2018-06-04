Deluge may hit Coast this week

A SURFER delicately places his toes on the nose of his surfboard as it tracks across a wall at Alexandra Headland on Sunday.

A SURFER delicately places his toes on the nose of his surfboard as it tracks across a wall at Alexandra Headland on Sunday. Warren Lynam

THE Sunshine Coast may face heavy showers later in the week with falls of 40-50mm possible if a trough expected to form offshore pushes onto the coast line.

A band of showers running parallel with the coast today was expected to stay there according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock.

Any rain today he said was expected to fall in the hinterland where there would isolated showers and a marginal chance of a rumble of thunder this afternoon.

Mr Crock said a mid-week coastal trough was expected to develop containing a 'fair bit of moisture'.

If the system pushes ashore - and that he said was an outside chance - falls of 40-50mm were possible.

The moisture in the atmosphere would mean slightly warmer mornings around 10-12 degrees on the coast and cooler inland in the coming days with day time maximums ranging from 20 to 23 degrees.

Expect conditions to change into Thursday with Mr Crock says a strong wind warning was likely.

Expect a 22 degree maximum for the start of the working week with a 50 per cent chance of rain in northern areas of the region and only 20 per cent elsewhere.

There's the chance of a thunderstorm in he hinterland. Light winds early would increase to 15-20km/h from the south east before dropping out again later in the day.

Tuesday would be mostly sunny with a daytime maximum temperature of 22 degrees, double the expected overnight minimum.

There's a 50 per cent chance of light showers near the coast and just a 20 per cent chance elsewhere.

Light winds early would increase from the south, south east at 20km/h and then fade later in the afternoon.

A partly cloudy Wednesday would come with a 20-degree maximum temperature, partly cloudy conditions and 80 per cent chance of rain and south south-easterly winds at 15 to 20km/h before again fading in the late afternoon.

Further south in Melbourne, Queensland's State of Origin team was expected to wake up Wednesday after an overnight minimum of just six degrees.

But the sun would be shining after morning fog and headed for a maximum 18 degrees.

Light winds early were expected to increase from the north east at 11 to 20km/h.

The BOM was forecasting 10 to 20 mm of rain Thursday, but those titles could be higher if the offshore trough makes land fall.

On a cloudy day with 70 per cent chance of rain expect light winds early increasing to 20-30km/h from the south east. The overnight temperature would be a high 14 degrees ahead of a daytime maximum of 21 degrees.

Friday was expected to be partly cloudy, with a 23 degree high after a 15 degree overnight low, come with a 50 per cent chance of rain.