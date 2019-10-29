Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

WATCH: Delivery rider’s shocking bike path move

by Jesse Kuch
29th Oct 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A CYCLIST has shared vision of a food delivery driver riding on the Bicentennial Bikeway in Brisbane's inner-city.

Heath Carney captured the vision on the bikeway opposite the Regatta Hotel in Toowong on Monday afternoon on his way home from work.

 

This delivery rider was filmed using Brisbane's Bicentennial Bikeway on October 28. Picture: Heath Carney
This delivery rider was filmed using Brisbane's Bicentennial Bikeway on October 28. Picture: Heath Carney

 

"On the ride home this afternoon, there was a food delivery dude riding his motorbike on the Bicentennial Bikeway. I had words," Mr Carney tweeted.

"Our conversation wasn't that nuanced. He told me to f*** off, I kept riding."

Brisbane City Council rules state only bicycles, walkers, skateboards, scooters and rollerbladers can use the city's shared bikepaths.

 

This delivery rider was filmed using Brisbane's Bicentennial Bikeway on October 28. Picture: Heath Carney
This delivery rider was filmed using Brisbane's Bicentennial Bikeway on October 28. Picture: Heath Carney

 

Electric-powered scooters, skateboards and bikes are also permitted, but must keep to below 25km/h.

More Stories

bikeways caught on camera cyclist dangerous driving delivery driver

Top Stories

    'Nothing to do' in Gympie is a 'total load of bull'

    premium_icon 'Nothing to do' in Gympie is a 'total load of bull'

    Travel “There is nothing to do in this town …” Do you still hear this statement being quoted around Gympie?

    Peter Gleeson’s vitriolic rant against ABC misplaced

    premium_icon Peter Gleeson’s vitriolic rant against ABC misplaced

    News I READ without surprise Peter Gleeson’s vitriolic rant against the ABC for its...

    Giddy-up! Cowboys locked in for NRL blockbuster

    premium_icon Giddy-up! Cowboys locked in for NRL blockbuster

    Rugby League Four NRL heavyweights will do battle on the Sunshine Coast next year after the NRL...

    'MURDER' TWIST: Man allegedly shoots dead man's cousin

    premium_icon 'MURDER' TWIST: Man allegedly shoots dead man's cousin

    News The court was told he had shot at the dead man's cousin