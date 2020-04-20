Menu
HELPING OUT: Peter Sneath of Cooloola Cove is one of the Gympie region people doing what they can to help business cope with the coronavirus lockdown, doing local deliveries for Cooloola Coast businesses.
News

'Deliver us from lockdown': Cooloola man’s $5 helping hand

Arthur Gorrie
20th Apr 2020 8:24 AM
COOLOOLA Cove resident Peter Sneath says he is not doing anything special, "just helping out like plenty of others."

He's doing cost-price delivery services for businesses that need it at Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove, and for customers who are locked down or avoiding any risk.

"I had a mercy mission delivering a carton of beer to someone who was locked down after coming from interstate.

"He said 'How much do you charge?' and I said '$5.'

"He said 'That's not enough' and gave me $20.

"But I'm not trying to make money, just cover the costs of driving.

"If anyone needs something brought from the shops or if any shops need a delivery service for customers, I can help." he said.

"Everyone's doing their bit to help," he said.

If Mr Sneath can help you get the shopping home, he can be contacted on 0425 890 580.

