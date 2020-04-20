'Deliver us from lockdown': Cooloola man’s $5 helping hand
COOLOOLA Cove resident Peter Sneath says he is not doing anything special, "just helping out like plenty of others."
He's doing cost-price delivery services for businesses that need it at Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove, and for customers who are locked down or avoiding any risk.
"I had a mercy mission delivering a carton of beer to someone who was locked down after coming from interstate.
"He said 'How much do you charge?' and I said '$5.'
"He said 'That's not enough' and gave me $20.
"But I'm not trying to make money, just cover the costs of driving.
"If anyone needs something brought from the shops or if any shops need a delivery service for customers, I can help." he said.
"Everyone's doing their bit to help," he said.
If Mr Sneath can help you get the shopping home, he can be contacted on 0425 890 580.