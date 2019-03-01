Crashes causing delays for city-bound commuters

Motorists will face delays travelling into the city from the south this morning after an accident on an onramp at Woolloongabba.

There are significant delays on the Pacific Motorway at Woolloongabba this morning after a multi-vehicle crash was reported at 6:29am.

Emergency services are on scene, however no injuries have been reported.

The two left lanes were blocked at the Duke St on-ramp heading northbound and delays are expected well into the morning.

At 81.18am, Queensland Traffic Metro said that congestion is heavy with traffic queueing at the Stanley St off ramp back to Duke St on ramp.

In a separate incident, police advise motorists to avoid or delay travel on the Ipswich Motorway inbound towards the city at Oxley due to a traffic incident.

The inbound and outbound lanes were blocked at the Blunder Rd exit after a deer entered the road, but both have since reopened.

Queensland Traffic Metro said that long delays are still affecting Blunder Rd and Oxley Rd and a white van is on-site tending to the injured animal.

Meanwhile, police and paramedics are working to free a woman trapped in a car after it rolled at Rosewood.

The woman, aged in her 30s, is believed to remain trapped in her car on Rosewood Marburg Rd.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said initial information suggested the womanâ€™s car rolled about 7.10am near the gate of the New Oakleigh coal mine.

He said the woman was being treated by paramedics, but her injuries were not thought to be serious.

There is no traffic disruption in the area.

Queensland Police Service officers and paramedics remain on the scene.