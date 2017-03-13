Delays for drivers as safety works continue on highway

Minor delays can be expected on the highway this month.

DRIVERS travelling on the Bruce Hwy can expect some minor delays this month as safety upgrades continue on several sections.

Minor delays of between five to 10 minutes could be expected on two sections of the highway south of Gympie, and also at Tinana.

South of Bauple, medium delays of about 10 minutes should be expected, while motorists heading between Howard and Childers can expect to experience medium delays of between 10 to 15 minutes at two locations.

Travellers are advised to plan their journey or seek alternative routes if necessary, and can call 13 19 40 for regular and up-to-date information on road closures.