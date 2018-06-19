Menu
Emergency crews are rushing to a crash on the Bruce Highway.
Truckie hurt, delays sparked in Bruce Highway crash

Sarah Barnham
by
19th Jun 2018 7:29 AM | Updated: 7:40 AM

UPDATE: PARAMEDICS are treating a truck driver on the Bruce Highway for facial injuries after tyre blowout at Nambour.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the truck went over the median strip causing one of the tyres to blow, causing the injuries.

It was initially reported as a rollover.

Emergency services got the call about 7.10am to the crash south of the Parklands exit in the northbound lane.

The patient is in a stable condition.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are on the way to a car rollover on the Bruce Highway at Nambour.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash was called in about 7.10am.

It occurred in the northbound bound lane, south of the Parklands exit.

More to come.

