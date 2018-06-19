Truckie hurt, delays sparked in Bruce Highway crash
UPDATE: PARAMEDICS are treating a truck driver on the Bruce Highway for facial injuries after tyre blowout at Nambour.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the truck went over the median strip causing one of the tyres to blow, causing the injuries.
It was initially reported as a rollover.
Emergency services got the call about 7.10am to the crash south of the Parklands exit in the northbound lane.
The patient is in a stable condition.
EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are on the way to a car rollover on the Bruce Highway at Nambour.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash was called in about 7.10am.
It occurred in the northbound bound lane, south of the Parklands exit.
