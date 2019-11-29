Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Discussions between the Queensland Government and Adani are continuing.
Discussions between the Queensland Government and Adani are continuing.
News

DELAYED AGAIN: No decision on Adani royalties deal

Caitlan Charles
29th Nov 2019 2:57 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEGOTIATIONS over Adani's royalties agreement have been delayed yet again.

This means Queenslanders are still in the dark over how much money the controversial mine will pump into the Queensland economy, once operational. 

The Indian mining company released a statement today saying it was continuing talks with the Queensland Government.

>>>Adani deal: Petition urges MP to 'not waste public money'<<<

"The Carmichael mine and rail project is well and truly under way and our progress is not dependent on the royalty agreement being in place," a spokeswoman said.

"Both the Queensland Government and Adani have agreed to extend the period to conclude the negotiation of the royalty agreement. We are working with the Queensland Government to set a new target date for completion.

"We remain committed to concluding the royalty agreement and delivering the Carmichael Project for the benefit of Queenslanders.

"Both parties have signed deeds of confidentiality around the terms of the royalties agreement, which is why specific details of the contract remain commercial-in-confidence."

This is the second time the decision has been delayed.

adani editors picks queensland
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Only a few days left to join Gympie Christmas Lights comp

        premium_icon Only a few days left to join Gympie Christmas Lights comp

        News Once registrations close on Tuesday all those households that register will be added to our Christmas Lights map, which will be printed on December 6 and December 11

        Meet Gympie’s newly crowned princess

        premium_icon Meet Gympie’s newly crowned princess

        News ‘I love being princess because I want to inspire other young girls’

        DRAMATIC TAKEDOWN: Armed police swarm on wanted man

        premium_icon DRAMATIC TAKEDOWN: Armed police swarm on wanted man

        Breaking Photos show the moments wanted man is taken down.

        Warm weather, winds has fish on the chew in Gympie region

        premium_icon Warm weather, winds has fish on the chew in Gympie region

        News With the variable winds and lighter swell, many anglers have had some solid fish...