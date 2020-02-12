Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mining magnate Clive Palmer's proposed Galilee Basin coalmine is facing further delay as the Queensland government extends the objection period.
Mining magnate Clive Palmer's proposed Galilee Basin coalmine is facing further delay as the Queensland government extends the objection period.
Business

Delay for Palmer's Galilee coal mine plan

by Robyn Wuth
12th Feb 2020 4:15 PM

Mining magnate Clive Palmer faces further delay to his proposed Galilee Basin coalmine after the Queensland government extended the objection deadline.

Mr Palmer's company Waratah Coal has proposed two open-cut operations and four underground longwall operations in central Queensland, removing a total of 40 million tonnes of coal a year.

It will include coal handling preparation plants and a 453km rail transportation network to Abbot Point.

The Galilee Coal Project - formerly known as China First - is understood to be four times the size of Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy granted the extension until April 3 to allow the community extra time to provide submissions.

"Like all resources projects, the Galilee Coal Project must meet Queensland's stringent environmental, technical and financial requirements," a spokesman said.

Waratah Coal has been contacted for comment.

clive palmer editors picks galilee coal project

Just In

    Refuge high in the Pyrenees

    Refuge high in the Pyrenees
    • 12th Feb 2020 4:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorcyclist injured in Cooloola Coast crash

        premium_icon Motorcyclist injured in Cooloola Coast crash

        News A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital after crashing into a car in the Cooloola Coast.

        New top cop to oversee our regions

        premium_icon New top cop to oversee our regions

        Crime QPS is about to undergo one of its biggest restructures.

        PM moves to kill off secret Nats scandal

        premium_icon PM moves to kill off secret Nats scandal

        Politics PM steps in as explosive Nationals text message revealed

        Man bloodied in early morning brawl over poker machine

        premium_icon Man bloodied in early morning brawl over poker machine

        Crime The Gympie man was left bleeding this morning after the fight broke out in the...