Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Del Groundwater had an inspirational win in GYmpie Ladies Golf during the weekt. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times
Del Groundwater had an inspirational win in GYmpie Ladies Golf during the weekt. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times
News

Del Groundwater ‘inspirational’ in Gympie golf win

Staff Reporter
20th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GYMPIE GOLF CLUB – LADIES’ NEWS

 

Wednesday, April 4, was perfect golfing weather, and the Gympie ladies competed for the April Monthly Medal.

Toni Divers was the overall winner and Division 1 Medal Winner with a score of 70 nett. Well Done Toni. Runner Up was Junior, Grace Kelleher with 72 nett. Ball Rundown: Del Groundwater, Lorraine Elliott (75), Stella Macklin (77).

Lorraine Elliott was the Winner of Division 2 Medal. Carol Ward and Toni Divers shared the Putting Comp (28) and Toni took out the Seniors’ comp. Only one Birdie for the day with Del Groundwater chipping in on the Par 3 – 16th. Dorothy Bramley and Maureen Carroll are looking forward to their coffee compliments of Eat at Candy’s, Mary Street.

Lorraine Elliott and Toni Divers
Lorraine Elliott and Toni Divers

Saturday, April 17, was another day of perfect golfing weather, and the lady golfers played a Single Stroke Comp with one of our more senior players, Del Groundwater, coming in winner with a great score of 69 nett. Well done Del, you are an inspiration. Lorraine Elliott was Runner Up with 72 nett on a countback from Yoey Coogan. Ball Rundown: Rhonda Muller (74), Jean Peters and Marj Dakin (75).

Saturday, April 24, is set down for a Single Stableford and next Wednesday, April 28, ladies will play a Pink Ball Single Stableford which is always fun and challenging.

Best of luck to the ladies going to Kingaroy for the District Senior Women’s Championships this week.

Happy golfing and keep smiling.

gympie golf notes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DINGO DEATH: Investigation after animal hit by car

        Premium Content DINGO DEATH: Investigation after animal hit by car

        News Investigations are also ongoing after a child was attacked by a dingo on the weekend

        Comedian tells Qld why Gympie is next big thing in tourism

        Premium Content Comedian tells Qld why Gympie is next big thing in tourism

        News The state-wide live streaming event will feature seven Queensland comedians arguing...

        Exciting new digital future for The Gympie Times

        Premium Content Exciting new digital future for The Gympie Times

        News For more than 153 years, The Gympie Times has covered this region with passion and...

        Gympie golf pro offering free ‘come and try’ clinic

        Premium Content Gympie golf pro offering free ‘come and try’ clinic

        News “This is a great opportunity to become involved in golf while having fun learning a...