Del Groundwater ‘inspirational’ in Gympie golf win

Del Groundwater had an inspirational win in GYmpie Ladies Golf during the weekt. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times

GYMPIE GOLF CLUB – LADIES’ NEWS

Wednesday, April 4, was perfect golfing weather, and the Gympie ladies competed for the April Monthly Medal.

Toni Divers was the overall winner and Division 1 Medal Winner with a score of 70 nett. Well Done Toni. Runner Up was Junior, Grace Kelleher with 72 nett. Ball Rundown: Del Groundwater, Lorraine Elliott (75), Stella Macklin (77).

Lorraine Elliott was the Winner of Division 2 Medal. Carol Ward and Toni Divers shared the Putting Comp (28) and Toni took out the Seniors’ comp. Only one Birdie for the day with Del Groundwater chipping in on the Par 3 – 16th. Dorothy Bramley and Maureen Carroll are looking forward to their coffee compliments of Eat at Candy’s, Mary Street.

Lorraine Elliott and Toni Divers

Saturday, April 17, was another day of perfect golfing weather, and the lady golfers played a Single Stroke Comp with one of our more senior players, Del Groundwater, coming in winner with a great score of 69 nett. Well done Del, you are an inspiration. Lorraine Elliott was Runner Up with 72 nett on a countback from Yoey Coogan. Ball Rundown: Rhonda Muller (74), Jean Peters and Marj Dakin (75).

Saturday, April 24, is set down for a Single Stableford and next Wednesday, April 28, ladies will play a Pink Ball Single Stableford which is always fun and challenging.

Best of luck to the ladies going to Kingaroy for the District Senior Women’s Championships this week.

Happy golfing and keep smiling.