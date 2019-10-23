Menu
An exhausted firefighter takes a break after battling a large fire at Peregian. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
News

Deja vu as shocked fireys return to Peregian blaze

Ashley Carter
23rd Oct 2019 10:19 AM
>> 'Leave now': Waterbombers tackle huge Peregian blaze

SHOCKED firefighters are once again on the front lines protecting the Peregian Beach community just one month after a devastating fire storm tore through the seaside town.

About 40 firefighting crews are battling a fast-moving vegetation fire on the eastern side of David Low Way and Emu Mountain Rd at Peregian Beach.

A "leave now" alert has been issued by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and about 50 residents have already been evacuated from Lorikeet Drive and Greenshaw Drive.

Police have declared an emergency situation at Coolum Beach in relation to the fire, with people in the area bounded by Woodland Drive to Stumers Creek Rd, David Low Way and the Sunshine Motorway urged to self-evacuate.

The fire comes just one month after a devastating blaze that tore through the Peregian community, forcing a mass evacuation. Photo: Lachie Millard
Acting Rural Fire Services area director Andrew Allan said it was "very surprising" to see the fire erupt after the recent downpour of wet weather across the Coast.

"We had about 60mm of rain only on Monday night, so (it's) very surprising to see it burn the way it's burning at this stage," he said.

Mr Allan said the fire was relatively under control and was burning within containment lines.

He said the areas of Peregian Beach that were affected in last month's firestorm were safe, creating a fire break between the eastern and western sides of David Low Way.

Mr Allan said volunteers and firefighters were doing a terrific job in protecting the community as residents feared for the worst so soon after the horrific September blaze.

"It's our volunteers supporting their community under these emergency situations," he said.

An evacuation centre has been set up at Noosa Leisure Centre, 9 Wallace Drive, Noosaville.

bushfire peregian fire queensland fire and emergency services
