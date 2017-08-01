25°
News

'Dehumanising' dates are killing Aussie romance

Jacob Carson | 1st Aug 2017 3:02 PM
Ben Matthews and Courtney Bryant on Tinder Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury
Ben Matthews and Courtney Bryant on Tinder Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury Tony Martin

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOT exactly news to tug on heartstrings, with a study by dating site eHarmony revealing over two-thirds of Aussie singles going without a single act of romance this past year.

Even worse, close to half can't remember the last time they were wooed.

For the millennials, they of tweeting fingers and apparent social ineptitude, half of us are confused about the role of romance finding love, while two thirds of Australian singles feel the modern dating scene has become a shell of it's former self.

"In today's largely superficial dating scene, the concept of romance has become taboo in favour of 'playing it cool',” eHarmony Relationship Expert and Counsellor Desiree Spierings said.

"The research shows we all want to be swept off our feet, but we aren't dishing it out for fear of wearing our hearts on our sleeves - which in turn prohibits our date from turning up the romance dial.”

The proliferation of apps, including Tinder, on the dating scene have been blamed for much of this lacklustre loving.

"Thanks to 'choice fatigue' in today's online dating environment, it's easy to focus on quantity over quality, and we sometimes forget there's a real human on the other side of our screens,” eHarmony Managing Director Nicole McInnes said.

So what's the fix? Unsurprisingly, the data reveals different demographics are looking for different things.

Just spending quality time together was high on the list across the board, dwarfing other respondents who claimed their idea of romance was an expensive gift.

With an answer like that, maybe there's hope for us all.

Gympie Times

Topics:  dating dating apps eharmony romance

Travelling veteran remembers Gympie's fallen

Travelling veteran remembers Gympie's fallen

Travelling Vietnam veteran visits Gympie to honour our fallen soldiers

Mustering Gympie's muscle

MUSCLING UP: Body builders and Muscle Muster competitors Rick Scott and Kellie Briggs, and judge Jackson Johnson.

Gympie's Muscle Muster

Two airlifts off Fraser Island

Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island.

A man and woman airlifted off Fraser

Flu outbreak hits Gympie region, as cases rise 65%

Young woman having flu and blowing her nose at handkerchief

It's official - Gympie has a flu outbreak

Local Partners

'We wanted the day to feel like a big party'

No stuffy traditions at this wedding

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group HELP fund

Gympie's Eisteddfod keeps defying the odds

Thea and Gemma Dawson warm up for their performance.

Surpassing last year's event becoming a tradition.

Rob rides in to honour Gympie soldiers

RIDE OF HONOUR: Rob Eade will pay tribute on Monday to four Gympie men who lost their lives in war.

Vietnam vet calls in on round-Australia ride

Superstition takes the stage at the Gympie Gallery

Michelle Todd, Shannon Garson and Rebecca Lindemann at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

New art exhibit at the Gympie Gallery

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

GREAT POSITION - GREAT INVESTMENT !!

23 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 Auction

Looking for an investment opportunity - ideally located in the heart of the town precinct, zoned "District Centre" on 999m2 allotment. * Home is over 100 years...

YOUR PRIVATE PARADISE

Marys Creek 4570

Residential Land 1 1 1 $385,000

If you're searching for extreme privacy and spectacular views, this rare and unique property could be just for you. 62 acres (25.14ha) on 2 freehold titles...

NOOSA&#39;S HINTERLAND PRIVATE HIDEAWAY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 $529,000

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - GREAT VALUE !!

27 Berrie Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

With a realistic reserve this property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators. Located within a 5 minute walk to the Gympie CBD. Close to primary...

FOR SALE: &quot;LAKEVIEW VILLAS&quot; COMMUNITY TITLE SCHEME 1 HARINGTON AVENUE (WILLOW GROVE ESTATE) SOUTHSIDE GYMPIE

Units 1 - 5, 1 Harington Avenue, Southside 4570

Unit 10 5 5 $1,150,000

We are privileged to offer for sale the quality "Lakeview Villas" situated at 1 Harington Avenue at the popular Willow Grove Estate, Southside, Gympie. These...

ACREAGE OPPORTUNITY

183 Rossmore Road, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 2 $239,000

You can't look past this 5 acre (approximately) property located 50 kilometres from Gympie and 4 kilometres from Kilkivan. The home is set back from the road and...

BUILD HERE

2 Fraser Street, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $55,000

Be quick this property has just hit the market. Located in Fraser Street, Kilkivan is this vacant 1191m2 allotment. Bitumen road frontage and access to town water...

HOUSE, COTTAGE AND BIG SHED!

441 Tin Can Bay Rd, Canina 4570

House 3 1 4 $335,000

House, Big Shed and Cottage on 9097m2 (2.24 acres). The house features three bedrooms,built-ins,open lounge/dining combination, tidy kitchen, bathroom,verandah and...

Way 2 cool!

155 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $309,000!

When we say this is one hot property! We mean this is one hot property! And in real estate speak this means be quick or miss out! Modern colours and design have...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter