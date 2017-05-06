Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

GYMPIE'S stand out agency agents2go is moving forward in leaps and bounds since starting the business almost three years ago.

With the new high profile shop in Mary St and three new full-time staff employed this year alone, agents2go is going from strength to strength.

"We are different to the 'standard' real estate experience,” owner and principal Bonnie Hollander said.

"Agents2go have a unique business model that has a fresh approach and makes sense. We focus purely on what works for our clients and this area. It's all about the clients, not us, and we have managed to achieve some great results keeping this in mind every step of the way.

"What we do works, and our results speak for themselves, but the thing that we are most proud of is the money that agents2go have saved our clients in commissions - totalling to more than $600,000 to date - as we only charge 2% plus GST on the sale of a property, while also achieving the highest prices in the shortest amount of time for the sellers' properties.”

Last month agents2go again achieved the highest number of sales in this area based on realestate.com.au/sold, and they have been ranked the number one agency in Gympie by ratemyagent for last year and this year.

From humble beginnings working from home as a team of two, to now a team of six in a high-profile Mary St office, agents2go are the real estate agency that are definitely going from "strength 2 strength”.