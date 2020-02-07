Defiant Llew O’Brien says his vote is not for sale

DEFIANT: Llew O'Brien says the only people who can count on his vote are the people of Wide Bay.

DEFIANT: Llew O'Brien says the only people who can count on his vote are the people of Wide Bay.

WIDE Bay MP Llew O’Brien has refused to back away from threats he, Barnaby Joyce and George Christensen will cross the floor and vote against government legislation in the wake of this week’s failed National Party leadership spill and controversial portfolio reshuffle.

READ MORE: O’Brien, Barnaby rebels threaten Coalition power and stability

Mr O’Brien moved the motion that Mr Joyce replace Michael McCormack as leader of the Nationals on Tuesday, a motion reportedly lost 10-11.

He told The Gympie Times yesterday the only people who could rely on his vote would continue to be the people of Wide Bay.

Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Barnaby Joyce.

“The make up of the ministry is a matter for the Nationals Leader and he needs to put in place those people in the ministry who will not only tow the National Party line but the Liberal Party line as well,” Mr O’Brien said.

“As the Member for Wide Bay I am focussed on Wide Bay. Nothing has changed, the only people who can rely on my vote will continue to be the people of Wide Bay. I have always and will always act in the best interests of Wide Bay.

National Party leader Michael McCormack has retained his position after Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien initiated a leadership spill today.

“I take the trust the people have placed in me very seriously. Serving the people of Wide Bay honestly and with integrity means that my ambition is only for them and my vote isn’t for sale.

“In the time since I was elected I have demonstrated that I’m not afraid to head in a different direction to the Nationals and Liberal Party Rooms but I’m confident I have got the big calls right - and eventually both Nationals and Liberal Party Rooms have ended up backing my positions.

“I saw the need for the Banking Royal Commission and pressed Prime Minister Turnbull for it and it happened.

FUNDING BOOST: Federal Minister Karen Andrews and Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien with Paul Blundell from Helitak Firefighting Equipment to announce a funding grant. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

“I saw the need to end the damaging dollar milk price war and the giant supermarkets folded.

“I saw the need for an inquiry into veterans superannuation and made it happen.

“I saw the need for a Commonwealth Integrity Commission and the Government is now moving ahead with it.

“None of these things were initially recommended or supported by the Party Rooms or Cabinet but by working with some select colleagues they’ve become a reality. And they’ve eventually been supported by the Party Rooms and Cabinet.

Keith Pitt, Deputy PM Michael McCormack, GYmpie Times editor Shelley Strachan and Llew O'Brien celebrate $800 million funding for Section D of the Bruce Highway after an extensive campaign.

“In Wide Bay we’ve had some big wins with $800 million for Cooroy to Curra Section D, investing in the expansion of Nolan Meats to create 200 jobs, $28.5 million to establish Rheinmetall Nioa defence industry manufacturing in Maryborough, and $18 million to secure water for Maryborough’s sugar industry, amongst many others.

Member for wide Bay, Llew O'Brien cuts the ribbon to open the Nolan Meats state of the art processing plant.

“I’d like to think my track record speaks for itself and I will continue to do the best I possibly can to secure the best deal I can for Wide Bay.”