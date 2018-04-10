Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAG THEM: Man obeys police direction, but too late.
BAG THEM: Man obeys police direction, but too late. Contribute
News

Defiance no help with cops

Arthur Gorrie
by
10th Apr 2018 11:47 AM

REFUSING to provide a breath specimen did not help the troubles facing Gympie man Hayden Cecil Marsh, 30.

Changing his mind when it was too late only helped a little. Marsh blew .129 per cent.

Marsh pleaded guilty to failing to provide a roadside breach specimen in Inglewood Road on March 17 and to driving with a mid-range alcohol reading.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he took into account that Marsh had been without his licence since being arrested and fined him $700, with a six-month disqualification.

drink driver gympie court gympie crime police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Woman killed in garage: Horrifying details emerge

    Woman killed in garage: Horrifying details emerge

    Breaking UPDATE 11.40am: Police officers are working to piece together how a horrifying accident killed a woman at a Sunshine Coast property.

    Gympie business a cut above the rest

    Gympie business a cut above the rest

    News Gympie business owner not letting the grass grow under his feet.

    • 10th Apr 2018 12:00 PM
    Crash part of the punishment

    Crash part of the punishment

    News Car wrecked, driver injured - all part of the punishment

    Invisible barrier for work licence

    Invisible barrier for work licence

    News Unknown, unpaid fine behind man's work licence fail

    Local Partners