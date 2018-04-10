Defiance no help with cops

BAG THEM: Man obeys police direction, but too late.

REFUSING to provide a breath specimen did not help the troubles facing Gympie man Hayden Cecil Marsh, 30.

Changing his mind when it was too late only helped a little. Marsh blew .129 per cent.

Marsh pleaded guilty to failing to provide a roadside breach specimen in Inglewood Road on March 17 and to driving with a mid-range alcohol reading.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he took into account that Marsh had been without his licence since being arrested and fined him $700, with a six-month disqualification.