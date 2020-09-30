Defendant disobeys DV order, sends stream of messages

The court heard the defendant had previously committed several breaches, was currently on probation and had a history across three states.

A RECOVERING heroin addict has been told to respect boundaries after repeatedly contravening a domestic violence order.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court recently where he pleaded guilty to the one charge of contravention.

Between February 20 and March 15 this year, the defendant sent a "constant" stream of Facebook messages to the aggrieved, despite the order stating no contact was permitted unless it was regarding the daughter that the pair share.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court that while none of the messages were abusive or of threatening nature, it was a clear breach of the order.

A selection of the messages were read aloud in court including "FYI - I did notice how good you looked when you visited … a lot of things I noticed when I failed you", "Going to hospital later … think I might have a clot that's been building up" and "I guess you will not share any feelings or emotions with me - I see how we can never be together again … I'm sorry for all that I have done."

Diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder, the defendant said he was trying to be a good father after overcoming a lot in his life, including living on the streets for 15 years and being a long-term heroin addict.

Bundaberg Magistrate Andrew Moloney told the defendant he needed to obey the boundaries that were set in place and could not contact the aggrieved again unless it concerned their child.

He said while the aggrieved had written a good reference in support of the defendant, it was clear she wanted to be "left alone and live her life."

The defendant was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.

If this story raised triggering issues for you, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

For help with domestic violence, please call DV Connect on 1800 811 811.