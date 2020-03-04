Defence Force firing tanks at Camp Kerr this weekend

THE Australian Defence Force has flagged a potentially noisy weekend for Tin Can Bay residents when it conducts live fire training at the Wide Bay Training Area, also known as Camp Kerr.

M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks on the Wide Bay Training Area firing range.

The Department of Defence reported the 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment from Brisbane’s 7th Combat Brigade will conduct live fire training with its M1 Abrams tanks over this coming weekend, March 7 and 8, in the Wide Bay Training Area.

The training is slated to take place between 8:00am and 10:00pm on both days, with residents of the Tin Can Bay told “expect to hear intermittent noise over the two day period”.

“This activity is part of the ADF’s regular training schedule and is designed to ensure our people are operating at the highest level of capability to respond where required, to support Australia’s national interests,” the Department statement read.

“The ADF appreciates the support of the local community during this important training period.”