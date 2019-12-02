Christensen hits back at claims he visited 'adult venue'

George Christensen has responded to claims made by Nine Fairfax.

Emma Murray

DAWSON MP George Christensen is considering legal action after an explosive report published claims he was a regular at an adult entertainment bar in the Philippines.

The Age has reported the bar manager of the night spot, Ponytails, which identifies itself as an "adult entertainment service", said Mr Christensen did not reveal he was a politician.

Manager Marjorie Lamsen claimed the Dawson MP was a "very regular visitor" at the venue.

"It was well-known that he went to other bars in the areas," she told Nine News, The Age and The Herald.

The media outlets claim to have seen documents which suggested Mr Christensen's wife, April Asuncion, was an employee at the Ponytails bar.

Mr Christensen has hit back at the allegations saying "political operatives and sections of the media" have been engaged in an "ongoing, grubby smear campaign" against him.

"(They) have now sunk to a new low by making defamatory allegations regarding my wife," he said.

"There is an unwritten rule in Australian politics that we do not attack family members and spouses but a certain media outlet and whoever is feeding them have trampled all over that long-standing convention.

"I am seeking legal advice regarding my response to this matter, and apart from potential legal action and this short statement, I will not be commenting further on these slurs."

Federal police looked into the Mr Christensen's trips to south-east Asia during 2017 and 2018, but found no evidence of illegality.

Nine News, The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald also claimed earlier today that a joint investigation into the trips has been hindered because Mr Christensen had blocked the release of information about the probe.