Deep with memories

END OF AN ERA: Jan Mulholland at the Gympie memorial pool in its final week of being open.

THE Memorial pool represents a lot to many people in Gympie - narratives literally fill its history.

For Jan Mulholland, it means much more. The pool carries the living legacy of her husband Jack.

Jack Mulholland designed the pool while working as a civil engineer consultant for the Gympie Regional Council more than 50 years ago.

The Mulhollands moved to the Gympie region in 1868 and subsequently took up the first miners homestead lease on the Gympie Goldfield with the land still is part of the family farm at Widgee Crossing today.

Jack himself was born in 1903 and lived through the region's growth spurt as well as the Australia's infancy as a federation.

Not to mention two world wars.

Jack attended Gympie High School followed by attendance at University of Queensland gaining first class honours in civil engineering.

In 1928 he left for studies at Harvard University and three years experience overseas in engineering projects.

With his wealth of experience, Jack was crucial to the installation of Gympie's sewerage systems, several local dams, roads and the Sunshine Coast Airport.

You could say he helped build the foundations of Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

Jack sadly passed away in 1985 at the age of 82, having left a legacy that Gympie still thrives on today.

Jan said her husband loved the pool, but she always loved it because it carried his legacy and it was his pool three generations of her family enjoyed.

"He was very proud of it. He built a lot of pools throughout the state (but) Gympie was special to him because it was his hometown. It's always been special for all those years.

"I was only 16 when it opened. We were just young ladies and we enjoyed the pool after work. There was a group of us, maybe half a dozen of us.

"It always looked sparkling and beautiful and inviting. It still does.”

Jack Mulholland was very well known throughout the state, having worked in civil engineering for roughly 40councils throughout Queensland.

He also worked extensively on infrastructure between isolated townships.

Jan said she understood the council's decision to build the aquatic centre but would like to see the pool used for something else.

"It is a shame to see it go. We will miss it - it always brought a smile to my face when I saw it,” she said.

Jan wrote a letter to express her feelings, which she has allowed us to print here.

Thanks for the Memory

Yes, 'thanks for the memory'.

I was 16 when the pool opened in Gympie and loved to go with friends as often as we could, we loved it.

At this last Christmastime, my children and grandchildren gathered with me to spend an afternoon at the pool, having a most enjoyable time, in celebration and respect and memory of their dad and grandfather who had designed and built the pool for the Gympie City Council.

My late husband Jack Mulholland was consulting civil engineer for the Gympie City Council at that time and I join you all in saying 'thanks for the memory'.

I congratulate council on completion of the new aquatic centre and wish everyone many happy and joyful times there.

- Jan Mulholland