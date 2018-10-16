Decreasing talent pool an argument against council divisions

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

READERS who were hoping for a clear-cut decision regarding the benefits of divisional versus whole-of -region council elections would have been disappointed by most of the opinions expressed in the article "Councillors assess benefits” (The Gympie Times, October 6).

Several councillors, Stewart, Smerdon and Hartwig, along with deputy mayor Bob Leitch, voiced the predictable platitudes about familiarity with specific areas and contact with the community. (I could not help wondering how many ratepayers have actually seen or heard from their divisional representative since council was elected).

Cr Fredman, with a perspective advantage of some 40-plus years working with, and now on the council, indicated his tolerance of both systems.

But he offered the forthright, if somewhat cynical, observation that he had "...seen no evidence that either ...leads to wiser councillors or mayors being elected...”.

The most thoughtful (and thought-provoking) criticism of the divisional system came from Cr Dodt. He is clearly opposed to it.

He pointed out that divisions mean that councillors are drawn from "...an ever decreasing pool of talent” and that the system "constrained the council's ability to observe the wider regional picture.”

And, negatively reinforcing Cr Stewart's admission that divisions "made campaigning easier”, Cr Dodt asserted that the system leads to councillors spending their last year of office "...ensuring divisional re-election with little care for the overall benefit of the region”.

This latter claim probably accidentally anticipates Cr Curran's last word on the subject when he declared that "...the only difference between the two systems were their election-time mechanics ".

What it boils down to though is the contrast between the ideal and the reality.

In the end what we get is government. But it is the style of government that defines the gap between the ideal and the reality.

Ex-councillor Jan Watt favours neither system, but unfortunately she offers no alternative.

She does, however, offer a useful comment on style . She is "... in favour of listening to the public.”

But the adoption of such a responsive stance on the part of our current Council would have probably come at a cost.

Would we, for example, have that extraordinarily expensive steam train of yet-to-be proven benefit to the region?

And that extraordinarily impressive (and expensive) aquatic centre with its arguably superfluous gymnasium but without the widely-petitioned hydrotherapy pool?

Incidentally, is it true that some local schools find the complex too expensive to use for their learn-to-swim classes? And what about that expensive, though undeniably elegant, statue of the Lady who never actually dipped her toe in old Gympie Town, let alone the river that her husband named for her?

These are but a few of the benefits that would have been denied us under the style of government favoured by ex-councillor Watt.

On balance though, I prefer her approach and I believe it would alleviate to a significant extent the apparent community angst about the current system of election.

