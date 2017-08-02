24°
Deck the Halls for festival

2nd Aug 2017 3:00 PM
The sun sets over Obi Obi Hall where a fire pit added to the atmosphere. Obi Obi Hall is one of six halls celebrating this weekend.
The sun sets over Obi Obi Hall where a fire pit added to the atmosphere. Obi Obi Hall is one of six halls celebrating this weekend.

BOASTING seven weekends of fun filled entertainment, the Festival of Community Halls starts this weekend with six classic events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Naming of the Sunshine Coast.

Organisers are asking communities to "tune into a hall near you”, or find yourself taking a country drive to explore some of the great places in the region.

This weekend you can join Mooloolah, Mapleton, Obi Obi, Belli and Eudlo community halls as they feature events inspired by memories of living on the Sunshine Coast.

August 4 and 5 celebrates the 50 years of Mooloolah Memories exhibition from 9-4pm, followed on August 5 by Retro Fantastic, a suitcase rummage with vintage cars, 60's fashion parade, rock and roll dancing and old school activities at Mapleton, from 9-2pm.

The day only gets bigger with bands Mzaza and and the gypsy sounds of Vardos, dancing up a storm in the evening from 7pm. You can travel down the range to Country Rocks the Obi Obi from 5pm, with the Col Finley and Chris Staff bands.

Experience an old time country dance on beautiful crow's ash floorboards, retro-style at Belli from 7.30pm with music by the Sunshine Swing Band.

Sunday has the classic muso's session, tuning into the 60s, at Eudlo, to close the weekend.

Whether you are interested in live music, dancing, markets, historic memorabilia or the ambience of an old hall, events for the festival are as diverse as they are widespread.

Throughout August and September join 20 halls and celebrate their events and highlight the important role halls have played in creating the social fabric of the region, and can

continue to do so.

Perhaps we can all ask ourselves, "When was the last time I attended my community hall?”.

This project is supported by the Sunshine Coast Council's 50th Anniversary Fund.

For full event details go to www.sunshinecoast communityhalls.com.

Topics:  community events festival of community halls g150 gympie 150th celebrations naming of the sunshine coast

