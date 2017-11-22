Menu
Deck the halls and win big prizes... fa, la, la, la, la...

IN THE SPIRIT: Jemma Boisen breaks out the twinklies ahead of the 2017 Christmas Lights competition.
by Donna Jones

IT'S on again.

The Gympie Times annual Christmas Lights competition, sponsored by Sunshine Mitre 10, is ready to set our summer nights a-twinkle once more.

Registrations are now open for the competition, which will see one lucky entrant win a $600 voucher from Sunshine Mitre 10.

Once registrations close on November 30, all those households that register will be added to our Christmas Lights map, which will be printed in The Gympie Times on December 1.

Members of the public will have until December 20 to vote for their favourite display and the house with the most popular festive adornments will take home the $600 prize.

And just by voting for your favourite you can win too.

Four lucky Christmas Lights voters will be drawn at random and will each win a $100 Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher of their very own.

So get decking the halls and stringing the tinsel, to be in with a chance to win.

But hurry. Registrations close November 30 and voting will close on December 20.

To register, visit www.gympietimes.com.au/2017christmaslights.

For more information and for full terms and conditions head to www.gympietimes.com.au.

Topics:  2017 christmas lights competition gympie sunshine mitre 10

Gympie Times
