Decentralise Australia and get jobs back to regions

HAVE YOUR SAY: Federal MP Llew O'Brien urges Gympie region residents to join the campaign to have government department headquarters returned to the regions.

ONLY nine days remain for Gympie regional residents to have their say on decentralising more government offices and agencies to country Australia as part of The Nationals plan to boost job opportunities in the bush, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said today.

The new Get out of the City Campaign www.getoutofthecity.com.au aims to drive submissions from country Australia to a new Senate inquiry into decentralising government offices and agencies presents a vital opportunity for regional Australians to be heard by city-based Labor politicians, Mr O'Brien said.

"Submissions close next Friday, March 10, and regional communities must have their say.

"Every public service wage in a regional town ends up flowing through the community, meaning more money for small businesses.

"Population growth also helps to deliver better health and education services and transport infrastructure.

"Regional Australia deserves its fair share of government services; and that includes being able to access quality public sector careers just as much as any capital city.

"Today, The Nationals ask you to add your voice in support of decentralisation. Regional Australia deserves well-paid, skilled jobs.

"It deserves Centres of Excellence to be established to create knowledge hubs which continue to attract and grow those jobs.

"Technology, communication and infrastructure gives us the opportunity to enhance our vibrant regional communities; and means that government agencies can be located in local communities, and no longer have to be centralised in Canberra and other capital cities.”

Mr O'Brien said he had spoken in the Parliament about the benefits decentralisation could bring to regional communities like Wide Bay.

"With the roll out of the NBN and upgrades to the Bruce Hwy progressing, the Wide Bay is better connected to Brisbane and beyond,” he said.

"Together with affordable housing and a lower cost of living, I believe the Wide Bay is an ideal place in which government agencies and departments could be located.

"Why should tens of thousands of public servants be holed up in crammed apartments in Canberra and capital cities, when our regions offer better housing and a better quality of life?”

Mr O'Brien called on the community to support:

1. The Nationals' policies to decentralise more government agencies and functions from capital cities to the regions;

2. Calls for the senate inquiry to hold meetings in regional areas to hear first-hand from local communities;

3. Regional Australia getting fair access to public service careers;

4. Decentralisation of government services as a huge driver of downstream jobs in regional and rural towns;

5. Decentralisation as essential to growing a skilled workforce in regional areas for our children and grandchildren as well as for businesses, families and investors.