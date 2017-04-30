Debut song from former Gympie singer 'Unearthed' by Triple J

Cover art for Kaitlin Grace's debut single, Begin Again, which is now available on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play Music.

JUST like the title of her debut song, former Gympie woman Kaitlin Laughton will begin again, this time as a singer/songwriter.

Her debut single, Begin Again under the name Kaitlin Grace, has just been picked up by Triple J's Unearthed website, so the USC student and ex-hairdresser is now deferring her studies to focus on putting together material for a new EP.

"I'm pretty excited," she said. "Music is taking up most of my time."

Born on the Gold Coast but raised in Gympie, Kaitlin went to school at Gympie High.

"I grew up in the choir."

Kaitlin was also in the National Youth Choir and was singing covers on her youtube channel but she said it was only after a recent relationship breakup she decided to write her own material.

"Music has always been big passion, but after my breakup I decided to write down how I felt. I had the melody in mind and it just all sort of came together," she said.

"I was just saying my story. It was a really rewarding experience."

Her alternative and acoustic sound has been described as heartfelt and raw and her unique voice has a Kate Miller-Heidke quality that is hauntingly beautiful.

"I write about what's relevant in my life. I write about experiences relevant to what I'm doing," Kaitlin said.

With Begin Again available on iTunes, Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Deezer and other music platforms and gaining exposure on Triple J's Unearthed website, Kaitlin said she is amazed at how quickly everything is happening.

"I'm really happy. I wasn't expecting the support. It's been amazing to watch," she said of her first single.

"I'm writing another four or five and hope to have them out in the next six to eight months for my EP. Before the end of the year," she said.

If you would like to hear Kaitlin's single Begin Again on iTunes, just click that link.

To vote for Kaitlin on Triple J Unearthed, click that link.