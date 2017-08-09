Debt rage penalty for disabled IT contractor

Police were called after claims of fear when a disabled man lost his temper over an allegedly unpaid debt

A DISABLED man who became enraged over an allegedly unpaid debt found himself even further out of pocket in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

David Paul Henry Williams reluctantly pleaded guilty to creating a public nuisance at a cafe in the Gympie Marketplace building on May 11.

After initially telling the court he had not done anything wrong, he obtained legal advice and pleaded guilty.

Police told the court Williams, 60, of Lowood, had attended the cafe and demanded money for IT work he had done, saying he would not leave until he was paid.

He then told a person with him to get tools to remove the equipment he had installed.

Staff were shaken by the incident, police claimed.

One woman had suffered elevate blood pressures as a result, the prosecutor said.

Williams told the court it was ridiculous for anyone to feel threatened by him, adding: "I am a disabled man who can barely stand up”.

Magistrate Mr Graham Hillan said circumstances were no excuse and fined Williams $300 with no conviction recorded.