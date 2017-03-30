Debbie's gone, but strong winds expected to lash coast

Water gathers around a felled tree at the One Mile Ovals.

THE wet weather has passed the region, but strong winds are still expected to batter the coast in the next few days.

In the past 48 hours 114mm of rain has fallen on Gympie as ex-tropical cyclone Debbie moved through the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael David said the heaviest rainfall had been to the east and south-east of the region, with Kin Kin recording 268mm in the same period.

PASSIONATE ABOUT WEATHER? CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE TOPIC

While no more rain is expected, the BoM is predicting strong winds could still lash the coastline, leading to choppy weather, and a storm surge of 400mm was expected on the Sunshine Coast about 10pm tonight.

One wind gust of 124km/h was recorded at Double Island Point about 4.30pm today.

FULL FREE GT WEATHER COVERAGE:

ROLLING COVERAGE: Which roads are closed in Gympie?

SHOPPING CENTRES: "Business as usual" as supermarkets open

RAINBOW BEACH: 120km/h winds, widespread erosion predicted

SCHOOLS OUT: Schools closed from Agnes Water to border

CANCELLED: Gympie sport set for soggy week

Mr David said the windy conditions would not ease until mid-week, causing choppy conditions which would likely leave surfers disappointed.

The downpour resulted in several roads being cut around the region, including multiple closures around Goomeri and Pomona.

Beaches were also closed amid the treacherous conditions, while a decision will be made at 8am tomorrow on whether waste facilities will reopen after shutting early due to the sever weather.