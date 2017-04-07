26°
News

Debate on poll borders goes on

Arthur Gorrie
| 7th Apr 2017 6:46 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"WE'RE still listening,” says the body charged with redrawing Queensland's electoral boundaries.

The redistribution of boundaries takes care of shifts in population and an increase in the number of electorates from 89 to 93.

And although public objections have now closed, from today, people who want to argue with any of those objections, can continue the discussion.

"The commission has always listened to what Queensland voters have to say and we're still listening,” QRC chairman Hugh Botting said.

He said the commission was carefully considering well over 1000 submissions and might well make some changes.

"Unfortunately it seems most objectors overlooked the fact the commission is legally bound to deal with the cold, hard numbers.

"We had to ensure each electorate has an equal number of votes so all Queenslanders get a fair say at the ballot box.”

People can comment for 10 days from now, Mr Botting said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  comments on objections one vote one value queensland redistribution commission voting

Debate on poll borders goes on

Debate on poll borders goes on

Electoral Commission call for further comments

Hammer down the mistakes: Gympie take on Maleny

STAND AND DELIVER: Gympie's game from the restart has been highlighted as a weakness, with the team looking to improve on mistakes Saturday against Maleny at Leprechaun Park at 3pm. Hammers Liam Urwin pictured here.

Hammer down the mistakes

6 things to do in the Gympie region tomorrow and Sunday

OFF AND RACING: Catch all the racing action today at the Gympie Turfclub with the 100 Club Cup Race Day.

Sports is our main theme for this weekend's things to do.

UPDATE: Gympie High 'shocked' by Jay Jay's death

HOLIDAY TRAGEDY: Jay Jay Heidemann and his mother Jane Towers were killed in an horrific accident on Tuesday.

Friends remember Gympie family involved in horrific crash.

Local Partners

Riley could be the Youth of the Year

Gympie student Riley Salter could be named the Lions Youth of the Year after being named a state finalist last weekend.

UPDATE: Community rallies to assist girl still fighting for life

CRITICAL CONDITION: Footage showing the daughter being escorted to an ambulance helicopter.

The family was travelling in NSW when the deadly crash occurred.

6 things to do in the Gympie region tomorrow and Sunday

OFF AND RACING: Catch all the racing action today at the Gympie Turfclub with the 100 Club Cup Race Day.

Sports is our main theme for this weekend's things to do.

Saturday events around the Gympie region

Get your dancing shoes on this weekend.

There's a couple of great events on around Gympie tomorrow.

Gift from above saves Woolooga rosella festival

FLAVOUR FEST: Greg Petersen says the rain came at just the right time to save not only his rosella crop but next month's rosella festival.

Rain a Heaven-sent gift to rosella farmers

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

She's one of Hollywood's most bankable stars but Kirsten Dunst is completely over one part of her job ... sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Toowoomba's Globe of Death stunt riders head to coast

STUNT RIDERS: Justin Ryan (left) and Sam Fennel are the feature act for the Australian Street Entertainment Championships.

Daring stunt riders risk their lives all the time

just 2 nice!

4 Daisy Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 3 $339,000!

Looking to buy just a really nice, neat and tidy home on a really nice low maintenance block, in a nice area and for a nice affordable price? Then this is the one!

713 Acres , 18klms Gympie , c/c 400 adult cattle

Mooloo 4570

Rural 3 2 2 713 Acres c/c 400...

LOCATED: 18klm south of Gympie . AREA: 288.62 ha (713 Acres ) - '3' freehold titles. being offered as a whole or in 'two' sections Section 'a' the 'home farm' of...

1620 Acres currently carrying 600 Bullocks

Beaver Rock 4650

Rural 0 0 carrying 600...

1620 Acres 10 minutes on coastal side of Maryborough ,currently carrying 600 Bullocks Country ; All near level easily worked pastured cattle country , laneway...

471 Acres , Homestead , Stock Yards , 41 klms Gympie $600K

Oakview 4600

Rural 3 1 $600,000

Located just 41 klms west of Gympie via bitumen (Highway ) road . 190.47 hectares (470.66 Acres) of gently undulating quality grazing country . Areas of pasture...

522.5 Acres -&#39;6&#39; titles - c/c 80-90 adult cattle -$649,000

Cinnabar 4600

Rural 0 1 $649000

Country : Great cattle country , easy to manage , gently rolling with expanses of quality creek flats , balance pastured naturally with burnett blue grass plus...

160 Acres , 4 bedroom Brick Homestead , Quality $675,000

Bauple 4650

Rural 4 1 4 $645000

SIZE : 64 hectares (158 acres) TOTAL comprised of 62 hectares (153 acres) Freehold plus approx 2 hectares (5 acres) of Road Lease, all classed as 'white'...

Owner Wants Sold

10/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 AUCTION - MUST...

Enjoy exclusive, resort style living with onsite management and stunning ocean views. Only 36 apartments in this stunning beach side complex, the popular...

LUXURY ON THE BAY

Tin Can Bay 4580

Unit 3 2 2 $395,000

Here's your chance to grab a quality waterfront property in pristine Tin Can Bay. Situated on the esplanade with Tin Can Bay on one side and Snapper Creek on the...

GREAT BONES - READY FOR RENOVATING

4 Cogan Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $210,000

You will be falling in love with the character that this Queenslander style home has to offer. The cladded timber home boasts 3 great sized bedrooms, large...

BRICK HOME ON 2010m2

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 ALL REASONABLE...

Positioned at the end of the no through road, this property is nestled between established gardens and fruit trees. The well maintained home boosts 3 doubled...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!