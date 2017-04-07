Debate on poll borders goes on

"WE'RE still listening,” says the body charged with redrawing Queensland's electoral boundaries.

The redistribution of boundaries takes care of shifts in population and an increase in the number of electorates from 89 to 93.

And although public objections have now closed, from today, people who want to argue with any of those objections, can continue the discussion.

"The commission has always listened to what Queensland voters have to say and we're still listening,” QRC chairman Hugh Botting said.

He said the commission was carefully considering well over 1000 submissions and might well make some changes.

"Unfortunately it seems most objectors overlooked the fact the commission is legally bound to deal with the cold, hard numbers.

"We had to ensure each electorate has an equal number of votes so all Queenslanders get a fair say at the ballot box.”

People can comment for 10 days from now, Mr Botting said.