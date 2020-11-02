Deb Frecklington concedes, will remain opposition leader

Deb Frecklington pictured at the LNP Election Party at the Emporium Hotel, Brisbane 31st of October 2020. The Queensland State Election was held today. (Image/Josh Woning)

DEB Frecklington has conceded defeat this evening, but committed to remaining as the leader of the opposition.

While there was early success for Mrs Frecklington tonight, with the opposition leader claiming an early win in her seat of Nanango, the rest of the results haven't been that positive.

Despite increasing her primary vote from the 2017 election (as of 9.45pm), the LNP will remain in opposition for four years.

Labor has been returned to power for a third term, and will likely govern it's own right.

Mrs Frecklington spoke in Brisbane just moments ago, congratulating the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and confirming she would not be standing down as the leader of the LNP.

"I promise that the Liberal National Party will continue to play its part in our democracy, and I will continue to play my part in the Liberal National Party and I will continue as the leader of this great party," Mrs Frecklington said.

She paid tribute to her party workers and candidates, and committed to "holding the Palaszczuk government to account".

"This was not our time, our time will come and we will get Queensland working again," she said.

The news was even worse for One Nation, with a huge swing against the party across the state, which was mirrored in Nanango.

One Nation candidate Tony Scrimshaw is sitting with just 14.76 per cent, a massive fall from the party's 27.44 per cent in 2017.

Labor appears to have picked up much of these votes, with Mark Stapleton sitting in second place on primary votes with 28.16 per cent - well above the party's 19.27 per cent 2017 results.