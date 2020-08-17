Menu
DEATH SPIKE: Victoria confirms 282 cases, 25 deaths

17th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Victoria has reported its deadliest day since the pandemic began, losing another 25 people to coronavirus.

The state's total death toll now sits at 334, with most of Victoria's deaths coming from its aged care sector.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported the numbers this morning.

Another 282 Victorians also tested positive to coronavirus, a slight increase from Sunday's 279 cases.

 

NSW recorded five new cases and tragically, another death, while South Australia confirmed one new case, a man in his 30s who had been repatriated from India.

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

