Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Death prompts caffeine powder ban

by AAP
20th Sep 2019 10:06 AM

 

AUSTRALIA is banning the sale of pure caffeine powder after a young man died of an overdose.

"Lachlan Foote's death was an absolute tragedy and our government is determined to prevent something like this occurring again," Minister for Youth and Sport Richard Colbeck said today.

"The dangers of pure caffeine powder cannot be underestimated."

The 21-year-old died from acute caffeine toxicity in early 2018 after ingesting one teaspoon of powder.

 

Lachlan Foote died before his 22nd birthday. Picture: Rachael Brady
Lachlan Foote died before his 22nd birthday. Picture: Rachael Brady


A single teaspoon of pure caffeine can be the equivalent of between 25 and 50 cups of coffee.

The ban will not affect products such as coffee, energy drinks and sports foods, which have much lower concentrations of caffeine.

Senator Colbeck cautioned young people against buying caffeine supplements online.

"Australians are also reminded to be cautious about the products they may be purchasing from overseas or online, which may not be safe," he said.

Pure caffeine levels in listed medicines have also been restricted to limit the risk of accidental overdoses.

A coroner concluded Lachlan died of caffeine toxicity. Picture: Nigel Foote
A coroner concluded Lachlan died of caffeine toxicity. Picture: Nigel Foote

Lachlan's father, Nigel Foote, previously told A Current Affair finding his son dead in the bathroom of their Blackheath home was "the most unbelievably riveting, profound, shocking moment you could ever go through".

He welcomed the Government's decision to protect other consumers and save lives.

"Highly caffeinated products are an international problem and the sooner people are educated about the associated health risks, the better," he said.

Mr Foote, who taught his son to play guitar, called on politicians to next look at emulating the UK and banning the sale of energy drinks such as Red Bull and Monster to children under 16.

 

More Stories

caffeine caffeine powder drug overdose

Top Stories

    Get hands on 84pg digital Garden Competition Visitor Guide

    premium_icon Get hands on 84pg digital Garden Competition Visitor Guide

    News THOUSANDS will attend the Carnival of Flowers this week. Check out the 84pg online guide with all you need to know, including access to maps, tips and tricks.

    ON ALERT: Two weeks of bushfires as Gympie crisis rolls on

    premium_icon ON ALERT: Two weeks of bushfires as Gympie crisis rolls on

    News Residents on alert and smog the sign of ongoing danger

    Backburn in full swing as fire closes in on village

    premium_icon Backburn in full swing as fire closes in on village

    News Out-of-control wildfire threatens Teewah township, other property

    State vows to back Coast shark control measures

    premium_icon State vows to back Coast shark control measures

    Environment The State Government has vowed to back its Shark Control Program measures on the...