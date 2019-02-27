Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mason Jet Lee, whose body was found at his Caboolture home in 2016. File picture
Mason Jet Lee, whose body was found at his Caboolture home in 2016. File picture
Crime

Coroner to investigate toddler’s death

by Sarah Vogler
27th Feb 2019 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Queensland toddler Mason Lee will be the subject of a coronial inquest.

The court released a statement confirming the move.

It comes after the toddler's mum was last week sentenced over her part in the 22-month-old's death.

"The Coroners Court of Queensland can confirm Deputy State Coroner, John Lock has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mason Lee," the statement read.

"The Coroners Act 2003 requires that a coroner investigate any death that is determined to be violent or unnatural.

"Mr Lock has determined it is in the public interest to hold an inquest into Mason's death. It is intended the inquest will be opened at a date later in 2019."

More Stories

Show More
coronial death editors picks inquest toddler

Top Stories

    Burst water pipe puts popular salon out of trade today

    premium_icon Burst water pipe puts popular salon out of trade today

    News Back in business as soon as possible for Mary St business

    'I died and saw God': Man's heavenly encounter

    premium_icon 'I died and saw God': Man's heavenly encounter

    News 'I was actually kneeling before Jesus Christ'.

    Cigarettes and 'silliness' part of Gympie police drive off

    premium_icon Cigarettes and 'silliness' part of Gympie police drive off

    News Brisbane man's jail, community service after fleeing Gympie police

    Why you can trust The Gympie Times

    Why you can trust The Gympie Times

    News 'You can trust us to ask the questions you want answered'