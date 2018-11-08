Menu
PASSING OF A LEGEND: Sporting and community stalwart Jim Geiger has died at 96.
Death of a sporting and community legend

Arthur Gorrie
8th Nov 2018 12:33 PM
GYMPIE cricket and community hero Jim Geiger has died.

Family members confirmed the sad news a short time ago.

Mr Geiger was 96.

One of Gympie's most recognisable and widely regarded volunteers, he was known throughout the community and held eight life memberships in a range of organisations, including Gympie show Society.

He was also heavily involved in volunteering for the Catholic church and St Vincent de Paul and was awarded an Order of Australia for his service to sport, particularly cricket.

He was for 62 years in a row president of Gympie Wests cricket team and stepped aside from that role only a couple of years ago, relatives said.

