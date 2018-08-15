Death of a business, council and sporting legend

TRIBUTE: Kidney recipient Rob Priebe, with wife Pat at an Imbil service for organ donors.

TRIBUTE: Kidney recipient Rob Priebe, with wife Pat at an Imbil service for organ donors. Warren Lynam

ROB Priebe will be remembered for many things throughout the Gympie region, particularly his contribution to state politics, rugby union and dairying, as well as local government.

Mr Priebe died at 79 on July 29, and is remembered by loved ones as a much loved husband, father, father in law and devoted grandfather.

He was also a good friend to many and one of those hard-working volunteers on whom society depends.

The long-term Imbil farmer had lived much of his childhood on the farm his parents bought in 1948, returning to take over farming operations on the family's Yabba Creek property in 1963.

He and his wife Pat were noted for the support they offered to people and causes over many years.

And it was their gregarious and supportive attitude which many say led to the wide ranging nature of Mr Priebe's community involvement.

Mr Priebe went to school in Brisbane and Hawkesbury Agricultural College (where he studied dairy technology).

He then worked for a milk processor before returning to Imbil to take over the farm.

His friends at The Gympie Times included columnists Peter and Bevly Hughes, who reported in 2015 on the couple's move from Imbil to Kawana, an event marked by a farewell celebration attended by more than 100 people.

They recalled Mr Priebe also representing Queensland in rugby union, a highlight being a game against a visiting French team.

"Pat was working her way around the country as a nurse and had a 48-year pause in her travels at Imbil," they recall.

They raised four children, founded the local Neighbourhood Watch group and Pat became involved in the school and her work as a Blue Nurse.

In 1965, Rob was named in the new Queensland Country Rugby Union side.

The Queensland Rugby Union paid tribute to "QRU No. 743 - Robin Priebe" in a recent website article.

"Rob climbed through the ranks of Premier Rugby to earn a maroon jersey in 1961, as our No. 8 to face France at the Exhibition Ground," the tribute article reads.

Then Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss paid tribute to "a thinker, often outside the square".

"Rob made a massive contribution to his community and his industry and was a big part of both," Mr Truss said of his National Party political colleague.

Mr Priebe also stood for the now defunct state seat of Cooroora, held by conservative parties from 1912 until 1989.

That seat, abolished in the 1991 redistribution, was divided between the new districts of Noosa and Maroochydore.

He also served as a councillor on the old Widgee Shire Council, which later amalgamated with Gympie City Council to form the new Cooloola Shire.

Mr Truss said Mr Priebe was often likened to a "blue heeler" when pursuing an idea.

Mr Priebe suffered kidney trouble in later life and spent considerable time on dialysis before retiring to the Sunshine Coast.

His funeral was held at the Buderim chapel of funeral directors Gregson and Weight.

A reflection of Mr Priebe's interests was a family request that mourners donate to the Kidney Foundation, Donate Life or Drought Angels, instead of bringing flowers.