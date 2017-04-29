Dearth of volunteers threatens Gympie Show

THE Gympie Show is less than three weeks away and in dire need of volunteers.

It's no secret that finding people willing to donate their time to pull together events like this, and to coach junior sporting teams and staff school tuckshops, is getting harder.

You can not blame people. Aussies are working harder and longer than ever, with many people putting in many hours of unpaid work every week just to meet their KPIs. They jealously guard the precious time they get to spend with their families.

The Greens recently floated the idea of reducing the Australian work week to four days.

This would be a step in the right direction for humans. It would create a healthier work life balance, giving parents more time to be parents and more than likely stimulate that community phenomena of a bygone era where there were plenty of volunteers when they were needed.

Wonderful institutions like the Gympie Show may well become extinct without them. The Show is not merely an exhibit of creative and primary production excellence, it is a coming together of the community; a chance to network and do business in a family friendly environment, to relax and catch-up, show off our bounty and feel part of something bigger.