DEARLY MISSED: 9 people killed in Gympie crashes this year

ALL over Queensland, it has been a tragic – and worrying – year on the roads.

According to the latest Queensland Road Crash Weekly Report, 166 lives have been lost on the state’s roads to August 30, up a huge 17.7 per cent from the same time last year and 4.8 per cent on the 2015-2019 average.

Six of nine lives lost in Gympie fatal crashes this year (clockwise from top left): Bev Nimmo, Jorn Gilbert-Hall, Tyreece Pilot, Deklan Gilmartin and Robyn and Lindsay Jensen.

Those lives have been taken away from 146 fatal crashes, 22 more than the 124 recorded this time last year.

Locally there has also been a great deal of torment and loss, with nine lives dashed in crashes connected to the Gympie region to this point.

It has led to local police lamenting the “devastating effect” of road trauma on the community, as well as the first responders tasked with attending the disturbing scenes.

Police describe ‘disturbing’ scene of fatal Wallu crash – August 26

An 87-year-old woman from The Dawn died in hospital after the car she was a passenger in left Tin Can Bay Rd and struck several trees at Wallu just last week.

The Forensic Crash Unit was investigating the crash.

One teenager dead, another in hospital after Teewah rollover - August 22

18-year-old Tyreece Pilot died after a Toyota LandCruiser he was passenger in rolled on Teewah Beach late last month.

Tyreece Pilot. Picture: Supplied

Police reported the crash happened on Teewah Beach Rd in Noosa North Shore just after 1am on August 22.

He died at the scene.

Man assisting cops after shocking motorcyclist death – August 10

Police were called to the Bruce Highway at Coles Creek about 11pm on August 10 after a body was found between two northbound lanes, about 200 metres south of the Mary Valley Link Road overpass.

The victim, 48-year-old Dean Khan from Emerald, was assessed for critical injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was assisting police with inquiries by August 12.

Family, friends to farewell a young life taken too soon – August 6

Much-loved local man Jorn Gilbert-Hall, 21, died in hospital after a terrible crash on August 6 on Yabba Creek Rd, Imbil.

Jorn Gilbert-Hall.

His mother, Elle Hall, was one of the first auxiliary firefighters on scene – and she helped cut back the roof of the crumpled Toyota Camry before hopping in the back seat and holding her critically injured son.

He was flown to hospital in Brisbane, but died days later. He was farewelled by the community that loved him so much in Imbil on August 18.

Fraser Island crash victim identified as popular footballer – July 26

Deklan Gilmartin who died in a crash on Fraser Island. Pics Instagram

NSW man Deklan Gilmartin died at the scene of a Fraser Island crash on July 26.

The 29-year-old British national had been in Australia for about 10 years, and police believed he was in Queensland on holidays.

He was remembered as a “well liked character” by Football NSW.

Gympie mourns much-loved resident dead in horror crash – June 16

The Gympie and Cooloola communities were in mourning over the loss of one of their own in a horrible two car crash at Tinana.

Bev Nimmo

74-year-old Bev Nimmo was killed when her red Toyota Corolla collided with a white RV heading north on the Iindah Rd West Bruce Highway on-ramp.

“I’ll remember her as the loveable lady she was, she had a very dry sense of humour. She made us all laugh and that’s how we’ll remember her,” Bev’s friend Marlene Owen said.

Gunalda crash victims ‘most caring couple you’ll meet’ – March 10

Lindsay and Robyn Jensen, reportedly from Glenwood, were travelling with their beloved border collies in early March when their car collided with an SUV in Gunalda, killing them both on impact.

TRAGIC: Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were tragically killed in a head-on car crash near Gympie.

Lindsay’s brother Lyle Jensen said the world had lost two of the “kindest people you’ll ever meet”.

Gympie man, 28, killed in horror hwy crash – January 17

A 28-year-old Gympie man was one of two people killed in an horrific single-vehicle crash at Capella on Monday night, police revealed.

The man and a 19-year-old Emerald woman were both killed when the ute they were travelling in crashed on the Gregory Highway.

