24°
News

'Dear Hairdresser' letter gains statewide attention

Donna Jones | 18th Jun 2017 2:01 PM
Read your reactions on a letter to Gympie hairdressers from a private school advising on acceptable styles for the school.
Read your reactions on a letter to Gympie hairdressers from a private school advising on acceptable styles for the school. soup__studio

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LAST week, The Gympie Times ran a story on a letter sent to local hairdressing salons from a private school on hairstyles it deemed acceptable for its students.

The letter, from the Cooloola Christian College advised hairdressers of their strict style policy that states girls should have no more than two plaits and no "faddish hairstyles” for any student, including shaved or coloured hair.

The principal of the college, Trevor Norman defended the letter and said the school did not have a vendetta on style.

"In the end, the hair salons have their own businesses to run. I am not trying to suggest they run their business in any way... Most schools have policies around what students can do with their hairstyles,” Mr Norman said.

The story gained statewide attention and the people of Gympie also weren't shy on voicing their opinions.

There were a number of issues raised in your comments.

Some felt the issue was conformity and individuality with many feeling encouraging conformity on children was either helpful to preparing them for adulthood where they may be required to conform or hurtful to the child's sense of creativity or individuality.

"Personally, I think let the kids have whatever haircut they like. We had to have short back and sides at my boarding school back in the 1980s. Why? I still don't know. Did we turn out better citizens or did it make us feel more inclined to tow the line by not being able to have hair down to our neck? Of course not. It's just a rule for a rule's sake. For fun, here's a question I couldn't get a decent answer to at my school - why would a religious school insist kids cut the hair their God gave them?” said Bruce Devereaux.

Belinda van Dorssen took the opposite view.

"If they are unable to learn a dress code standard now, then when? When they are given written warnings at work because company standards state no mohawk? Even public schools have standards. I'm all for freedom of self-expression, as you know I like to break the rules, and I agree a letter should not have been sent to the salon. That was just dumb,” said Ms van Dorssen.

Many people shared Ms van Dorssen's view this was not an issue hairdressers should be responsible for, and that the letter should have been sent solely to the parents and not the businesses.

Trish Seeney said: "It's not up to the hairdresser to enforce school rules but up to the parents.”

Glenne Lenske added, "Interesting that the school doesn't consider that the ultimate responsibility lies with the parents and students but instead expects the hairdressers to monitor this aspect of personal grooming. It's an example of how we inadvertently disempower kids and then become (rightly) disappointed when they won't take personal responsibility for their actions and behaviour.”

Many more people went on to defend the school or to feel the issue was gaining more reaction than it warranted.

TressaVale Grazing said "So nobody works for an employer who has firm expectations about dress standard and grooming? Regardless of the letter, criticism of the school's expectations seem unnecessary. Many employers expect similar.”

Allison N Martin Wilson said "The issue here is parents who disregard the rules, want the perceived prestige of being able to say that their kids attend a private school, and then show no respect for the values that the school is trying to bestow. If the parents stepped up and did their job at home, there would be no need for the school to have to inform anyone. Wake up people!”

Kelly Buchanan said "I am outraged (sarcasm alert). Outraged at the outrage that is being strewn about regarding this issue! Come on, folks. It is not a big deal! Not once did the letter ask the hairdresser to 'enforce' the rules of the school. It simply stated what their policies are.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooloola christian college facebook 360 gympie hairdresser your opinion

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Awesome jerky strikes again

Awesome jerky strikes again

Luke and Katherine King from Kilkivan Meats entered their Awesome Beef Jerky in to the Mr Chilli awards in Sydney and didn't disappoint the judges.

Bovine Johne's disease the hot cattle industry topic

CHANGES: Gympie vet Dr Justin Schooth explains the changes coming to BJD handling.

BJD testing comes in next month

Horse knocks over woman at Mothar Mountain

A woman has been knocked over by a horse at Mothar Mountain.(N.B. this IS NOT the horse involved in the incident)

An elderly woman has been transported to Gympie Hospital

Kandanga couple sink into smart future

Kandanga entrepreneurs Craig and Leslie Hanson with their smart sink.

Kandanga couple bring innovative idea back to life.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

If you love books and live in Gympie you need to read this

BOOK LOVERS PARADISE: Little Haven book sale co-ordinator Karen Roberts and volunteer Diana Harris.

Gympie monster book sale is every book lovers dream

Get art and about at the Gympie gallery

STARS: 3974 stars were packed up and sent to the One Million Stars project, courtesy of (from left) Lee Hodgson, Bev Comerford, Lee McGruer, Yvonne Manger, Julie-Ann Payne, Mara Vucak, Pat Towner and Pam Ford.

Love art, life drawing, sculpture and more? Check this out!

Hot bods about to raise the temp in Gympie

Is it getting hot in here? The Sydney Hotshots are heading to Gympie. Find out the details here.

You wouldn't kick on of these guys out of bed!

60 Minutes to release secret Princess Diana tapes

INFIDELITY, self-harm and depression inside a seemingly fairytale marriage were the revelations that shocked the world.

Artwork to unite women

BEHIND THE LENS: Gympie photographic artist Charmaine Lyons has started a self-acceptance project called Women United, where she aims to photograph 200 women from all walks of life.

Gympie photographer aims to capture 200 beautiful souls

Why Karl Stefanovic disappeared from Today

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

It was the disappearance that had TV audiences scratching heads

What's on the small screen this week

Maroons player Josh Papalii during the State of Origin II at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

STATE of Origin is sure to light up screens but what else is on TV?

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

Monjack was found dead at his Los Angeles home late Sunday, May 23, 2010, five months his wife, actress Brittany Murphy died, police said.

Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at 32

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

Gladdy girl the next face of Origin?

LOCAL FACE: Ashley Anderson is a national final for the Face of Origin model search.

A Gladstone model could become the next face of the Qld Maroons.

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $130,000

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment - Inspection by Appointment L/N...

great chance 2 make a start!

13 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 NOW ONLY...

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This wonderful flood free home in a highly...

LET&#39;S TAKE A STEP BACK IN TIME

46 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

This home forms part of Gympie's Heritage with the one family owning the home since 1919 and the original owner being a former Mayor of Gympie as well as a long...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 Auction

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

CITY HEIGHTS !!

24 Calton Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Exceptional quality - timbered home on a brick base with hardwood floors, high ceilings, beautifully renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, landscaped private...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $320,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

Prestige Property with Perfect Views

122 Fitzpatrick Road, Jones Hill 4570

Residential Land Don't miss this opportunity to purchase 155 acres with improved pastures close ... FOR SALE BY TENDER...

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase 155 acres with improved pastures close to town. An opportunity to purchase a property with such spectacular views and some...

WHAT A LIFESTYLE!

380 Shadbolt Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 3 1 5 $479,000

A rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise in the sought after south easterly side of Gympie. The fully fenced 13.84ha property offers something for everyone...

Hop, Skip And A Jump To School!

95 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $275,000...

Welcome to 95 Rifle Range Road, Gympie! Positioned high on a hill with beautiful distant views on an 811sqm corner block! This property is sure to impress offering...

Country retreat

19 Gavin Way, Long Flat 4570

House 5 3 7 Auction On Site...

Looking for peace and quiet, then this property has everything for you. Located at the end of a quiet no through road is 31.9 acres in the Mary Valley area. ...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!