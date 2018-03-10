Dear council, here's how to be more 'financially honest'

Letters to the Editor

PLEASE EXPLAIN, GYMPIE REGIONAL COUNCIL

PLEASE explain how so-called educated councillors with a couple of exceptions couldn't see that community engagement and transparency were sadly lacking in this council?

In The Gympie Times March 1, 2018: "Survey leads councillors to query how information presented" it was reported that in relation to honesty "Cr Curran said accuracy might be a more appropriate term".

BAD REPORT CARD: Council ponders what went wrong

So why has "accuracy" not been standard practice in the past in the interest of the transparency and openness that obviously needs improvement?

Financial honesty is only part of the problem and can only be achieved if the CEO and the Mayor insist senior management provide details necessary to ensure all councillors are fully informed about items of capital expenditure and major planning decisions that will have an impact on business and community interests.

Cr Mark McDonald Tom Daunt

Some of the matters that fall into this category include anti-competitive effects on private businesses (e.g. Rattler Station cafe, ARC gym and swim school), forcing businesses to close and people to lose their jobs (e.g. Widgee Engineering), ignoring locals for contracts and paying out of state companies to run community funded facilities (e.g. ARC).

Cr Glen Hartwig. Tom Daunt

Meaningful engagement with the community and truth about the intentions of what compulsory levies will be used for, full transparency regarding the spending of public money and the recording of all costs including labour, materials and other in-kind services provided for projects are necessary requirements.

Regarding Cr Hartwig's comments, it was reported that he said, "It may not be that the people are concerned about how we spend this money."

If this was reported correctly and in context then I disagree.

I for one am concerned when council is allowed to legally coerce funds from ratepayers and waste it on commercial projects that any experienced business person wouldn't touch with a forty foot barge pole.

Mayor Mick Curran Tom Daunt

This council is using public money and we have a right to know what the master plan is and what benefits it will provide to the community before being compelled to commit to non-core projects that will have a negative financial impact on ratepayers for an indefinite period.

Cr Stewart has been voting with team Curran since elected.

He is reported to have said "We're not always listening as well as we think we are".

Dan Stewart Tom Daunt

Cr Stewart hasn't been listening or supporting many of us in his own division.

Cr Curran's answer to the decline in community satisfaction with council is to say "across the state, local government is on the nose."

Residents see the funny side of Gympie Regional Council's commitment to their new River Walk in the middle of two flash flood events. Contributed

How about across the country and it has been evident for years so why didn't he react and do some thing about correcting the problem before he had to be told by a survey company in a report funded by ratepayers?

Ray Goldfinch,

Mothar Mountain

KEEP READING FOR ANOTHER RATEPAYER NOT TOO HAPPY WITH THE COUNCIL

TATNELL RD IS BEING NEGLECTED

THIS is a copy of a letter sent to the mayor after correspondence re Tatnell Rd repair:

I would like to question why Tatnell Rd does not fall within the top 10 unmaintained roads.

Could you supply me the names of such roads so I can see for myself they are in more need than Tatnell Rd for repair, or does it go by cost?

Last Wednesday, I collapsed here at my home at Tatnell Rd, North Deep Creek.

I called my doctor and was advised to get to hospital asap. My dilemna: do I call an ambulance (not an SUV) knowing they will get lost, let alone not be able to get to my residence as we recently had rain again.

I'm not sure if you got to my end of Tatnell Rd as you say in your letter or you just came across the top section and not the rest of the way down and up the next set of slippery hills.

Anyway, I chose to drive myself to hospital as I was scared and frightened.

I was admitted to Gympie Hospital, then transferred to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where I spent four days. I have had surgery and need to return in a month for more.

Councillors Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt and CEO Bernard Smith. Renee Albrecht

In the meantime, I have again needed to see a doctor and had to make the same decision. Fortunately it was not a heart attack where I couldn't drive. Can you honestly tell me council has no duty of care to its constituents?

Council takes the rates from seven properties along the 1.16km of Tatnell Rd and gives us absolutely nothing in return.

We take our rubbish to the bins allocated. We provide our own water and septic systems.

Not being able to get emergency services into our properties is a major issue. When is council going to acknowledge this?

It has been suggested to me maybe I would need to drive to the letter boxes to get the ambulance pick-up. My question: what if it's a heart attack, a loss of limb or any other life threatening problem?

In case of death my family has to find out I couldn't get emergency services to my house because council don't feel it's their responsibility to maintain a road.

I understand council is inundated with requests for road maintenance, but you have taken from just me enough rates in the years I have lived here to do at least something to the road.

Sue Turner,

North Deep Creek