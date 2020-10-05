Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Palaszczuk Government is set to announce a deal with Virgin Australia today that will keep the airline headquartered in Queensland.
The Palaszczuk Government is set to announce a deal with Virgin Australia today that will keep the airline headquartered in Queensland.
News

Deal near for Virgin to stay

by Jessica Marszalek
5th Oct 2020 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Palaszczuk Government is set to announce a deal with Virgin Australia today that will keep the airline headquartered in Queensland.

Treasurer Cameron Dick is expected to announce long-awaited detail around the deal ahead of caretaker government starting tomorrow as the state election officially begins.

"I understand it will be concluded by caretaker," Mr Dick said of ongoing negotiations between Virgin owner Bain Capital and the Queensland Investment Corporation to invest $200 million in the rescued carrier.

"That's our aim, to get it done and we're going like stone to get it done tomorrow."

An informal agreement between the parties has already been done but both parties were yet to sign yesterday.

Negotiations were ongoing around conditions that needed to be met for the money to flow.

The LNP had said that they would scrap any deal if it were not inked by the caretaker period and invest the $200 million in a tourism and marketing fighting fund for Queensland instead.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flames lap Mary Valley Rd after car fire sparks two fires

        Premium Content Flames lap Mary Valley Rd after car fire sparks two fires

        News Two teens were lucky to escape a burning car that sparked two fires on the side of a Mary Valley intersection.

        14 Fabulous tracks and trails in the Gympie region

        Premium Content 14 Fabulous tracks and trails in the Gympie region

        News The clear and sunny weekend ahead is the perfect time to get out.

        $100k promise for Cooloola Coast sports groups as election looms

        Premium Content $100k promise for Cooloola Coast sports groups as election...

        News Incumbent Gympie MP promises big for Gympie’s coast ahead of October 31 election

        Holiday safety: Drones used to spot sharks on Coast beaches

        Premium Content Holiday safety: Drones used to spot sharks on Coast beaches

        Community Lifeguards had extra eyes in the sky to detect dangerous sharks