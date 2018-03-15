Deal settles Seagulls, Cutters futures for upcoming season

HERVEY Bay Seagulls' topsy-turvy off-season has taken another turn.

The Seagulls, Bundaberg Rugby League's minor premiers for the past three years, were forced to withdraw its reserve grade team earlier this month due to a lack of player registrations.

The players chose to compete in A-grade, with many signing up for what could be a tough and arduous year to keep the club alive.

Last-minute talks between Hervey Bay and former Northern Districts Rugby League club Burnett Cutters led to a player-sharing agreement, through which the Seagulls will compete in all four grades: A-grade, reserves, under-18s and women's.

Players aligned with Burnett will play for Hervey Bay. They will play as the Seagulls and wear the club's red and green jersey in every round, a move which will significantly boost the club's playing reserves.

The squad will train in separate hubs for all but one training session per month when they will all meet at Stafford Park.

All players will be eligible for A- and reserve grade, and president Brendan Bowers said all Cutters players will be valued at one player point under the BRL's point system.

"We have made no secret of the number of senior players that have left our club in the 2018 season," Bowers said.

"Although the situation is not ideal for Hervey Bay and Burnett it allows Burnett players an opportunity to play football and assists Hervey Bay in fielding teams in both Reserve and A Grade.

"After all, we should all be encouraging as many people, young and old, male and female to play or be involved in Rugby League.

"There will be challenges throughout the season but both committees are positive in their outlooks and will make it work."

The Cutters unsuccessfully applied to join the BRL in November, then were rejected when they attempted to rejoin the NDRL earlier this month.

Three entities - NDRL's clubs, the board and the referees - rejected the request on the grounds that the Cutters take a year off to finalise a permanent home ground and present a strong case as a small community rugby league side.

It left as many 30 players stranded, without a club and potentially lost to the sport at a troubled time for rugby league's participation numbers.

The BRL's male participation decreased by 2% from 2016 to 2017, while the NDRL's fell 12% in the same time.

"Without this lifeline from Hervey Bay or the Sponsorship from East End Hotel we would have been forced to close due to circumstances out of our control," Cutters president Kelly Doherty said.

"There will be challenges through the year but the two committees are confident we can work through whatever is put in front of us."

The Seagulls-Cutters agreement means there will be eight teams in both A- and reserve grades when the season starts on March 24.