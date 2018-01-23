Menu
Deadly road north of Gympie caught between two councils

Neerdie Road, near the boundary of Gympie Regional Council and Fraser Coast Council, is in the
Neerdie Road, near the boundary of Gympie Regional Council and Fraser Coast Council, is in the "too hard basket”, say this letter writer. MICK TSIKAS
by Letter to the Editor by Barry Winch

Letter to the Editor

ALL regional councils receive a nice size purse from the state government each year for beautification for their electorate. I believe it is called a TIDS program.

Each year Gunalda gets money spent on their roads which makes the small town look alive again.

However, still no money has been spent on Neerdie Rd to widen.

What will it take? A mum or dad driving their sons and daughters to either Gunalda or Glenwood primary schools for a head on collision to occur and wipe out an entire family?

I believe if a member from Gympie council lived along this road, it would have been resealed yesterday.

For those of you in the Gympie electorate and don't know where Neerdie Rd is, it is the very last road heading north which also continues on as Neerdie Rd, but is then in the Fraser Coast council.

In other words, it's in the too hard basket for Gympie council.

Barry Winch,

Glenwood

Topics:  glenwood gympie council gympie roads letters to the editor rural roads

